The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Transportation Minister Michaeli: 'Tel-Aviv light rail to operate on Shabbat'

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli said in an interview that as of next year, the light rail in the Gush Dan area will be active on Shabbat

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 1, 2022 00:51

Updated: OCTOBER 1, 2022 01:02
TRANSPORTATION MINISTER Merav Michaeli attends a news conference at the new Allenby underground station of the light rail red line in Tel Aviv, in June. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
TRANSPORTATION MINISTER Merav Michaeli attends a news conference at the new Allenby underground station of the light rail red line in Tel Aviv, in June.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli said that as of next year, the light rail in the Gush Dan area will be active on Saturdays in an interview, N12 reported on Friday.

"It's my decision, I've made it after considering all of the implications brought to me by experts," she added.

It is unclear whether Michaeli has the authority to make such a decision as she currently serves in a transitionary government, with the next Israeli election taking place on November 1. 

"It's my decision, I've made it after considering all of the implications brought to me by experts."

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli

The debate regarding the activity of public transportation on Saturday is a long and passionate one, with heavy implications for the day-to-day lives of many Israelis. 

A minimized version of public transit already operates on Saturday in Gush Dan already, with the Weekend Transportation service operating between seven cities already. The service consists of ten lines that allow intercity travel during hours when regular public transportation is closed, taking into account the areas where the Sabbath is highly observed.

Merav Michaeli elected as Labor leader, July, 18, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)Merav Michaeli elected as Labor leader, July, 18, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Opposition to the decision

The statement is sure to spark outrage from the religious parties, who fiercely oppose any public transit during Shabbat. 

Those who oppose the move would likely claim that this decision collides with the status quo agreement, that bars any public transit to operate in Jewish cities during Shabbat.



Tags Israel israeli politics Ministry of transport Merav Michaeli
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
2

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
3

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
4

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
5

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by