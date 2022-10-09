The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Settlers, Gantz accuse each other of politicizing West Bank terror

In an interview with N12, Defense Minister Gantz accused settlers of politicizing terrorism in the West Bank.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: OCTOBER 9, 2022 18:25
Benny Gantz speaks during a press conference at the IDF Southern Command, in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, on August 5, 2022
Settler leaders slammed Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday after he accused them of politicizing the rising number of Palestinian West Bank shooting attacks against Israelis.

"We feel that the Defense Minister is dealing with the issue of security and human rights in Judea and Samaria as a political one. This is very evident on the ground," charged Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz on Sunday right before the beginning of the Sukkot holiday.

He was one of a number of leaders who slammed Gantz for comments he made on Friday, in an interview that he gave to N12.

The Defense Minister was asked if he felt that the settlers were correct to call on the IDF to do a wider-scale military operation against Palestinian terror than the one that the army is currently engaged in.

Settlers have held a number of meetings and rallies in the last week, calling on the IDF to do an operation on the scale of the 2002 Operation Defensive Shield.  

Jewish settlers look on during a march near Hebron in the West Bank, June 21, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA) Jewish settlers look on during a march near Hebron in the West Bank, June 21, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)

The army is operating properly and what is happening here is politics, Gantz told N12, noting that suddenly there were protests and slogans such as "let the army win." 

Gantz said he understood the people's feelings, but that "security is not politics." The issue of security "is being dealt with and will be dealt with," he emphasized.

Terror in Shuafat

His interview was published on Saturday, just hours before a terror shooting in Shuafat in Jerusalem claimed the life of IDF soldier Sgt. Noa Lazar.

"Just two days ago, we demonstrated in front of his house and warned that without strong action against the terrorists there would be dire results."

Israel Ganz

"Just two days ago, we demonstrated in front of his house and warned that without strong action against the terrorists there would be dire results. Unfortunately, this morning he knows exactly who was talking politics and who was right," the Binyamin Regional Council head stated.

Shlomo Ne'eman, who heads the Yesha Council and the Gush Etzion Regional Council said, "It's a shame that Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who is in charge of the lives of half a million citizens in Judea and Samaria, sees the outcry of those residents as politics. 

"This is not politics, this is mathematics," said Ne'eman as he spoke of the growing number of terror victims under his watch. 

This year, on both sides of the Green Line, Palestinian terror has claimed at least 19 lives. 

 



