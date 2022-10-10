IDF arrest three wanted individuals in West Bank

IDF soldiers, Shin Bet and Border Police officers operated between Sunday night and Monday morning during Sukkot to arrest three wanted individuals in the West Bank, an IDF spokesperson said.

Two were arrested in the Yehuda regional division on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities.

The forces also operated in the village of Abu Shahid in the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council to arrest another wanted suspect of involvement in terrorist activity, during which several suspects threw stones and water bottles at the forces who responded with dispersal measures.

The arrested wanted persons were transferred for further investigation by the security forces. There were no Israeli casualties in the operation.

IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, September 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Gunfire incident in Shomron Regional Council

Gunfire was detected from a passing vehicle towards the settlement of Shavei Shomron in the Shomron Regional Council area early Monday morning. IDF forces in the area responded by shooting at the vehicle, landing several hits.

IDF forces began searching the area during which several backpacks were found. The suspects are still at large and Israeli forces are searching for them.