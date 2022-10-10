The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF arrest three wanted individuals in West Bank

Gunfire was detected from a passing vehicle towards the settlement of Shavei Shomron in the Shomron Regional Council area early Monday morning.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 10, 2022 12:04

Updated: OCTOBER 10, 2022 12:06
IDF troops operate in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, September 25, 2022 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, September 25, 2022
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF soldiers, Shin Bet and Border Police officers operated between Sunday night and Monday morning during Sukkot to arrest three wanted individuals in the West Bank, an IDF spokesperson said.

Two were arrested in the Yehuda regional division on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities.

The forces also operated in the village of Abu Shahid in the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council to arrest another wanted suspect of involvement in terrorist activity, during which several suspects threw stones and water bottles at the forces who responded with dispersal measures.

The arrested wanted persons were transferred for further investigation by the security forces. There were no Israeli casualties in the operation.

IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, September 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, September 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Gunfire incident in Shomron Regional Council

Gunfire was detected from a passing vehicle towards the settlement of Shavei Shomron in the Shomron Regional Council area early Monday morning. IDF forces in the area responded by shooting at the vehicle, landing several hits.

IDF forces began searching the area during which several backpacks were found. The suspects are still at large and Israeli forces are searching for them.



Tags IDF Shin Bet West Bank arrest Operation Break the Wave
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
2

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
3

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
4

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
5

Who was Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked Iran protests?

An undated picture obtained from social media shows Mahsa Amini.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by