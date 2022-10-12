The Military Advocate General (MAG) has decided to close the investigation against an IDF soldier who was accused of sexual misconduct by another IDF soldier, according to a Ynet report.

The incident took place four months ago in a military base in northern Israel. The victim serves in the base's operation room, where the suspect, who also serves in the base, had entered the room and touched her leg forcefully against her will, according to the allegations.

The evidence gathered during the investigation supported the victim's allegations, despite that, MAG Brig.-Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi decided to close the investigation settling for disciplinary action.

The IDF's response

IDF Spokesperson Unit said in response: "An investigation was held by the Military Police Investigations Unit. After an examination of the gathered evidence and the nature of the act, it was decided that there is no place for a criminal investigation.

"However, his acts have exceeded the IDF rules of conduct. Therefore the soldier will face disciplinary action within the military."

Abuse (Illustrative Photo) (credit: INGIMAGE / ASAP)

The IDF Spokesperson Unit also added that the IDF continues to help the victim, and she is being supported by the Gender Affair Advisor's Unit.