Haifa woman alleges therapist sexually exploited her - report

Yasmin Kozak alleged in an interview with N12 news that her psychotherapist Yaniv Rosen exploited their doctor-patient relationship in order to manipulate her into sex.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 21, 2022 02:29

Updated: OCTOBER 21, 2022 02:42
Downtown Haifa (photo credit: ZVI ROGER/CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Downtown Haifa
(photo credit: ZVI ROGER/CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Yasmin Kozak, a woman from the Haifa area, on Thursday alleged in an interview with N12 news that her psychotherapist Yaniv Rosen abused his professional relationship with her in order to initiate a sexual relationship.

"He was my therapist, he was a savior for me—a person who, in a word, destroys me," Kozak said, adding, "He used it—these manipulations, these thoughts, my most sensitive points—to achieve his goals."

Kozak initially sought therapy after her younger brother drowned in a pool during a relative's wedding, according to N12. This caused Kozak and her family severe emotional trauma. Kozak began psychiatric treatment because, she said, "I was afraid I would hurt myself."

When did the exploitation begin?

About a year into Kozak's treatment, during which she shared her most intimate feelings and secrets with Rosen, he suggested that they move their session to his living room.

And then suddenly... out of nowhere, suddenly he took out a substance... like, a drug," Kozak told N12. "He made two lines, did one and after that he offered it to me and I told him: 'No, I'm not touching it.' Then, he suddenly told me that he was attracted to me." Kozak said that after Rosen insisted, they had sex, noting that at the time, she was 21 years old and Rosen was 48 or 49.

“It was always at first ‘I don't want to,’ and then he would keep trying to convince me or something like that.”

Yasmin Kozak

"It was always at first 'I don't want to,' and then he would keep trying to convince me or something like that," she said.

The Panorama Towers in Haifa (credit: ZVI ROGER/CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)The Panorama Towers in Haifa (credit: ZVI ROGER/CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

When asked by N12 what happened when she initially refused to have sex with Rosen, Kozak said "he would continue to convince me." She explained that they maintained a sexual relationship because "he was the only person who could reset my thoughts. From everything, let's say, ups and downs or such and such anxieties, thoughts, to put my head in order or something."

Kozak said she now understands that Rosen took advantage of the fact that she was dependent on treatment in order to exploit her.

"When you're being treated, you're never clear-headed. Not 100%," she said.

Rosen's alleged physical abuse

Kozak added that the relationship lasted for about three months until he physically assaulted her.

After Kozak objected to sex one time, they got into an argument and Rosen made her believe that she needed to make it up to him by accompanying him to a Purim party.

Kozak said Rosen drank at the party and they got into an argument as he sped out of the parking lot.

"If you don't like the way I drive, you are welcome to get off here," he said, according to Kozak.

She said that at one point, he poured a bottle of water on her and when she asked what the problem was, he grabbed her by the neck and said "If you don't shut up, I'll grab your head and break the window with it."

After this, Kozak stopped treatment and ended contact with him. After Rosen showed up twice at her place of employment, she became afraid and had to quit.

She filed a police report two weeks ago, according to the N12 report.

Rosen's attorney responded to the report, saying "What is claimed in the article is far from reflecting the relationship between the two [Rosen and Kozak]. In the absence of a full version, we cannot comment on the matter. My client has never harmed anyone, certainly not the complainant, who for some reason chose to destroy his life and present it in a false and humiliating manner, without giving to the devastating results of publicizing [the allegations]."



