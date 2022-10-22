The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Man stabbed in Jerusalem terrorist attack, suspect found and shot

The young man was found lying on a path and bleeding from a stab wound in the back, the suspect fled and searches are now being carried out to locate him.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 22, 2022 17:14

Updated: OCTOBER 22, 2022 17:31
MDA teams arrive to treat stabbing victim in Jerusalem (photo credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)
MDA teams arrive to treat stabbing victim in Jerusalem
(photo credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)

A 20-year-old man was seriously injured on Sheshet Hayamim Street in Jerusalem on Saturday in what is suspected to be a terrorist attack, according to police reports.

Jerusalem district police arrived at the scene of the incident and began an investigation, when the suspicion is of an attack on a nationalist background.

A police officer identified the suspected perpetrator with an object in his hand in the Sheikh Jerrah area. The policeman chased after him, during which the suspect turned towards him with said object in his hand. The police officer who felt his life was in danger fired at and neutralized the suspect.

The suspect has been evacuated to the hospital in critical condition.

Jerusalem District Police Chief, Doron Turjeman, also arrived at the scene, questioning one of the eyewitnesses himself, according to Ynet.

Turjeman is currently conducting a situation assessment at the scene of the incident and directs the required operational and investigative operations.

MDA teams evacuate to victim to the hospital

MDA teams that arrived at the scene gave the man initial treatment and evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Hospital suffering from a penetrating injury.

"The wounded man was lying on a path while he was conscious and suffering from a penetrating and bleeding injury to his body. We gave him medical treatment, stopping the bleeding and dressing the wound, we then evacuated him to the hospital when his condition is critical but stable," EMT Yonatan Shor said.

"The wounded man was lying on a path while he was conscious and suffering from a penetrating and bleeding injury to his body. We gave him medical treatment, stopping the bleeding and dressing the wound, we then evacuated him to the hospital when his condition is critical but stable."

EMT Yonatan Shor


Tags Jerusalem Terrorism police Terrorist
