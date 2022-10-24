Gantz, Ukraine Defense Minister have 'positive' talk on Israeli aid

Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a "positive discussion" with his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov on Monday, according to the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

At the onset of the call, Minister Reznikov updated Gantz on the developments of the war in Ukraine. The Ministers agreed to continue conducting professional dialogue in order to assist Ukraine in the development of a civilian early warning system.

Gantz previously said that Israel will help Ukraine develop an early-warning system, but not provide any weapons systems, following an official request by Ukraine for air defense systems last week.

Gantz emphasized the operational limitations faced by Israel during the talk, most likely referring to Israeli operations in Syria which require cooperation with Russia. Israel will not provide weapon systems to Ukraine following said limitations, according to Gantz.

Minister Gantz expressed his condolences regarding the tragic loss of life during the conflict and concern regarding the humanitarian crisis as a result of the war. He further highlighted Israel’s position in standing with the Ukrainian people and its Western allies, expressing his commitment to supporting Ukraine via the delivery of humanitarian aid and life-saving defense equipment.

The Ministers concluded by agreeing to continue communicating in the coming weeks regarding additional topics on the agenda.

Ukraine asked Israel for air defense systems

The Ukrainian government sent Israel an official letter last week, requesting air defense systems. This would allow them to counter any Iranian ballistic missiles and attack drones that are being used by Russia in their country.

A copy of the official letter was released by the news media site Axios.

"Over the last few weeks, Russia has switched to new methods of its armed aggression against Ukraine, including launching air attacks on large Ukrainian cities and other civil settlements," the letter stated. "Such attacks have already led to numerous victims among the Ukrainian civilians and also a significant destruction of civil infrastructure facilities."

The letter also stressed that "in order to ensure the protection of the peaceful population," Ukraine is asking Israel for air defense systems.

"Ukraine is highly interested in obtaining Israel defense systems," as well as asking Israel for support in training for Ukrainian operators of the systems.

"We will continue to support and stand with the West. We will not provide weapons systems," Gantz continued. "We have asked the Ukrainians to share information regarding their needs and have offered to assist in developing a life-saving, early-warning system."