Israeli educational personnel quality needs to be improved - expert

Adv. Avital Ben-Shelomo, Head of the Education Policy Research Team at the Kohelet Forum, participated in the Jerusalem Post Group’s leaders’ conference, held today at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Conference Center, and addressed the challenges facing the Israeli education system and the need for fundamental and profound change.

Adv. Ben Shelomo participated in an education panel and said that the education system must be extricated from its current position. “Two major failures must be addressed,” she noted. “The low quality of the personnel in the system, and the extreme centralization that characterizes it. Raising teachers’ salaries is important, but it’s just the beginning. If one wants to bring about a change in the quality of personnel, there are three stages that need to be changed: the entry into the system, the exit from the system, and the employment conditions within the system, which should incentivize quality and investment.”

Adv. Ben-Shelomo pointed out that the gateway to entry are the students learning to become teachers. Potential teachers must come from the elite, rather than becoming teachers by default. “We must prevent a situation where a student, whose admission qualifications are low and has not even taken a psychometric test, will study to become a teacher because they have no other choice. It’s a catastrophic situation.”

She added that the second problem is the removal of inferior teachers from the education system. Following a Freedom of Information request submitted by the Kohelet Forum, it was found that out of some 200,000 teaching staff, only three to five teachers are dismissed each year for pedagogical reasons, while a survey of principals conducted by the forum found that in their opinion, six percent of all teachers in the teaching staff are unfit to teach and should be dismissed. “An exit for bad teachers simply does not exist, and it is impossible to get non-functional teachers to leave the system,” she said.

An empty classroom (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Centralized education system

Another problem that she expanded on is the centralization of the education system. “Seventy percent of the decisions are made by entities far from the field in the Ministry of Education. Even in budgetary matters and certainly in pedagogical and personnel management, a large part of the powers must be distributed to those in the field. The system very much wants to be able to adapt the teaching methods and content to each student individually, according to their needs and circumstances, but in the current situation where the field does not control the agenda, it is impossible to implement it, and those who are harmed are the students.”

Translated by Alan Rosenbaum