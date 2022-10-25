The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
What does the new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak think of Israel?

Rishi Sunak’s limited Israel portfolio is revealed in the fact that he has just one tweet in his entire seven-year political career with the word “Israel” in it.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: OCTOBER 25, 2022 14:04
New leader of the Britain's Conservative Party Rishi Sunak walks outside the Conservative Campaign Headquarters, in London, Britain October 24, 2022.
New leader of the Britain's Conservative Party Rishi Sunak walks outside the Conservative Campaign Headquarters, in London, Britain October 24, 2022.
(photo credit: Hannah McKay/Reuters)

The new Prime Minister of the UK Rishi Sunak spoke in favor of recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital earlier this year, part of a record – albeit a short one – of pro-Israel statements and policies in his time in government.

At a Conservative Friends of Israel event in August, Sunak said that Jerusalem is "undisputedly the historic capital, clearly there’s a very strong case for it to be recognized… so it is something I would like to do."

“You will have my total commitment that I will fight very hard for the security of people in Israel,” he vowed.

Sunak called to "put snapback sanctions on the table," meaning to reinstate all sanctions on Iran, because they are unlikely to return to a nuclear deal with world powers.

He also argued that the UK should proscribe Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Sunak pledged that he would be "tougher" in criticizing incitement by the Palestinian Authority.

Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves an office building in London, Britain, July 20, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS) Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves an office building in London, Britain, July 20, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)

"It upsets me that there’s an organization which glorifies terrorist attacks on Israel, spreads hate in its schools and we need to call that out and look at what the UN does to support it and make sure that they’re accountable with the funding and the resources that they get and how they’re using it," he stated.

As under-secretary for local government, Sunak moved in 2018 to reinstate a ban on boycotts of Israel by local councils, after a court upheld the policy following a challenge by pro-Palestinian activists.

Sunak wrote in The Jewish News during the Conservative leadership race this summer that he supports a bill extending the prohibition against BDS to all public bodies and called the boycotts a form of antisemitism. Beyond that, he did not mention any policies relating to Israel.

Rishi Sunak has a limited portfolio on Jews and Israel

Sunak’s limited Israel portfolio is revealed in the fact that he has just one tweet in his entire seven-year political career with the word “Israel” in it.

“This morning, I met with Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman to discuss our ambitious UK-Israel Free Trade Agreement,” he wrote. “I also offered my condolences over last night’s terror attack and assured him that the UK stands with the people of Israel against terrorism.”

A search for tweets by Sunak about Jews or antisemitism turned up empty, but he did tweet once about International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Sunak, who is Hindu, wrote in The Jewish News that freedom of religion in the UK is “incomplete,” because, while he feels safe when he visits his temple, that often is not the case for Jews in their community institutions.

“I am extremely concerned by the rise in reports of antisemitic hate,” he wrote. “As prime minister, I will continue the work of this government to support Jewish communities across the country...This is not an issue to be equivocal about: Everyone across Parliament and the country must take a robust position on eliminating antisemitism and I am determined to ensure this scourge on our society is eradicated.”

Lord Stuart Polak, honorary president of Conservative Friends of Israel, said earlier this year that Sunak was “very forceful in promoting anti-boycott policies as minister for local government, and was very helpful in the Treasury. All the people around him are good friends of Israel, and he has shown interest in the subject.”



