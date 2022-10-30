Israeli killed in crossfire of firefight in South Africa - report

A 23-year-old Israeli from the Triangle was killed over the weekend in South Africa. From what is known, he became stuck in the crossfire of a firefight between armed men. The Foreign Ministry told Walla news that they are aware of the report and are helping the family organize the return of the body to Israel.

"He is a good guy who went to his cousin who lives there to check, like any young man, study or work options," his relative told Walla. "The family was told about his death. At first, they told us it was a car accident. Then all kinds of rumors came, that he was murdered. We still don't really know what exactly happened there."

Last week, Assaf Ben Barak, 71 years old from Kibbutz Beeri in the south, was killed during a trip to Nepal. Ben Barak was apparently killed by a rockslide, which occurred while he was walking along a challenging path. Travelers passing by found him a little while after the incident.

Ben Barak, a family doctor for Clalit in Sderot, was hiking on a challenging route, which includes a climb of about 1,000 meters in height, in the area of Tilicho Lake, which is at an altitude of 5,000 meters. During his route, the rockslide apparently occurred, and it is assumed that Ben Barak was killed by a rock impact.