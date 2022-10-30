The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Israeli killed in crossfire of firefight in South Africa - report

The family of the victim was first told that he was killed in a car accident.

By YOAV ETIEL/WALLA
Published: OCTOBER 30, 2022 21:45
Police cordon off the scene where 15 people were killed by unknown gunmen inside a tavern, in Nomzamo, Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, July 10, 2022.
Police cordon off the scene where 15 people were killed by unknown gunmen inside a tavern, in Nomzamo, Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, July 10, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Siyabonga Sishi)

A 23-year-old Israeli from the Triangle was killed over the weekend in South Africa. From what is known, he became stuck in the crossfire of a firefight between armed men. The Foreign Ministry told Walla news that they are aware of the report and are helping the family organize the return of the body to Israel.

"He is a good guy who went to his cousin who lives there to check, like any young man, study or work options," his relative told Walla. "The family was told about his death. At first, they told us it was a car accident. Then all kinds of rumors came, that he was murdered. We still don't really know what exactly happened there."

Last week, Assaf Ben Barak, 71 years old from Kibbutz Beeri in the south, was killed during a trip to Nepal. Ben Barak was apparently killed by a rockslide, which occurred while he was walking along a challenging path. Travelers passing by found him a little while after the incident.

Police put up a cordon outside the home of Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa, December 26, 2021.

Ben Barak, a family doctor for Clalit in Sderot, was hiking on a challenging route, which includes a climb of about 1,000 meters in height, in the area of Tilicho Lake, which is at an altitude of 5,000 meters. During his route, the rockslide apparently occurred, and it is assumed that Ben Barak was killed by a rock impact.



