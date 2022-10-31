Retired IDF officer brings smiles to sick kids with Lego

Maj.(res.) Maor Cohen has dedicated his life to bringing smiles to children with cancer, by bringing them Lego sets, no matter where and no matter the time.

Cohen is known as the Lego Man, a unique nickname he earned for his extensive volunteering where he’s donated over 10,000 sets of Lego to sick kids over the past 12 years.

"Some kids refuse to go into surgery without the Lego sets…they don’t know if they will survive. Other kids crying in pain, are smiling after I drop off Lego sets, even at midnight.” Maj.(res.) Maor Cohen

He first started when he was still in uniform, serving in the IDF’s Manpower Directorate in charge of the drafting process of special populations and volunteers into the military. Over his career, Cohen met with sick kids in hospital and later even drafted some of them into the IDF.

“Coming in an IDF uniform gave a sense of security and over the past 12 years, I built a reputation and always came with a smile. And that always brought a smile to their faces,” Cohen told The Jerusalem Post.

Maj.(res.) Maor Cohen delights a sick child with a new Lego set. (credit: COURTESY OF MAOR COHEN)

Cohen’s love for Lego began at age 5 and has since become a huge part in his life.

“My hobby is Lego. I have a whole room dedicated to Lego,” he said. “But this [handing out Lego] is not just about volunteering, it’s in my blood.”

The origins of Lego Man

According to Cohen, he first began volunteering when his wife was undergoing IVF and he met a sick kid who was celebrating a birthday and asked for Lego. After that, he was not just Maj. Maor Cohen, but Mr. Lego Man.

At first, he established a weekly Lego-building class for children and later expanded it to hand out Lego sets to families and sick kids.

“I don’t only help sick kids, but families who are sick-mothers or fathers may be sick and I am here to give support to the kids,” Cohen said. “Some kids refuse to go into surgery without the Lego sets…they don’t know if they will survive. Other kids crying in pain, are smiling after I drop off Lego sets, even at midnight.”

The Post met with Cohen in central Tel Aviv during a break from his nursing classes, a new career path after he retired from the military after 24 years of service. As we met, Cohen had just dropped off a Lego set with a young girl who was fighting cancer.

She was full of smiles as she pulled out her newest set from Cohen. On top of a new Lego set, she was excited as Cohen explained that they will be going to Dubai in the coming weeks with 35 other children who are sick with cancer.

“It will be her first trip abroad without us,” her mother said. “But she will have the Lego Man.”

Later in the day, after his classes were done, Cohen was set to drive to Tiberias to hand over another Lego set to a sick kid who was celebrating his Bar Mitzvah.

For Cohen, distance doesn’t figure into whether he will bring a set to a sick kid or not. Neither does the cost.

“It doesn’t matter to me. As long as I know that this is the Lego set that they want and it will make him happy.”

Earlier this year, shortly after he was released from the military, Cohen changed his travel plans and flew to Cyprus to comfort a family who lost their child to cancer.

Four-year-old Evelina Papantoniou fought a strong battle against an aggressive form of cancer and was treated in Germany and in Israel, where she met Cohen while she stayed at the Oranit cancer patient guest house in Petach Tikvah.

She was undergoing treatment at Shneider hospital and became particularly attached to Cohen. At the end of the treatments, she flew back to Cyprus with her family. Unfortunately, the cancer spread, and she passed away in August.

Cohen told the Post that Papantoniou’s father called and gave him the sad news and said that two hours before she passed, she asked to see the Lego Man. Without thinking, Cohen immediately made his way to Ben Gurion Airport with a Lego set for Papantoniou’s brother and flew to Limassol.

Cohen volunteers as part of the Ezer Mizion bone marrow donor registry and its Oranit cancer patient guest home and cancer support services and was described by its Director Dr.Bracha Zisser as being a core part of its cancer support team.

Maor, Zisser said, is “always available at any time.”

“His army career was a part of his awesome giving that made the kids who waited to see him so happy when he came to visit them, dressed in his army uniform, bringing a Lego set, especially for them,” said Zisser. “Although Maor has retired from the IDF, Ezer Mizion will continue to be his main life's project. It is a huge privilege for Ezer Mizion to have Maor on board with us. Together we will continue to bring joy and fun to children who are struggling with serious life-threatening illnesses, even at their most difficult moments."

Cohen was recognized for his hard work and was chosen to light a torch during Israel’s 73rd Independence Day ceremony.