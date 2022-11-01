The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Israeli father convicted of sexually abusing his daughter - report

Yosef Ra'anan, 74, was sentenced to six years in prison and NIS 100,000 in damages after he confessed to committing sex crimes against his daughter.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 05:47
Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Israel's Supreme Court on Monday granted a request to allow the publication of the name of Yosef Ra'anan, 74, who was sentenced in September to six years in prison for sexually abusing his daughter while she was a child during the 1980s, Ynet reported.

In September, Tel Aviv District Court judges Gilia Ravid, Shmuel Melamed and Oded Maor sentenced Ra'anan to six years in prison and NIS 100,000 in damages after he confessed to committing sex crimes against his daughter while she was between 5 and 11 years old.

When did Ra'anan commit the crimes?

According to the indictment, Ra'anan committed the crimes while they were at home, in another house they owned and while he took his daughter on trips, according to the report.

Ra'anan confessed after his daughter testified against him.

Police car at night (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Police car at night (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Ynet report noted that the order to reveal Ra'anan's name came at the behest of the victim, who said that the disclosure was necessary in order for her to deal with the trauma resulting from the sexual abuse.

She also requested that the legal proceedings come with the message that sexual abuse survivors need not suffer alone and that the process in which only the victim suffers when the perpetrator is exposed must be stopped.



