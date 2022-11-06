The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli reporter resigns after 40 years: 'Freedom of press at risk'

Matzliach urged journalists to "to protect the freedom of the press and freedom of expression."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 6, 2022 21:53
Channel 12 news anchor and journalist, Rina Matzliach at a conference of the Israeli Television News Company in Jerusalem on March 7, 2021 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Channel 12 news anchor and journalist, Rina Matzliach at a conference of the Israeli Television News Company in Jerusalem on March 7, 2021
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israeli journalist Rina Matzliach announced that she was resigning on Sunday after nearly 40 years in the press, stressing that she was worried about the state of freedom of press in Israel.

"I retire wholeheartedly, with great sadness and concern," wrote Matzliach in a letter to the employees of N12, where she served as an anchor on the Meet the Press show. "In my entire adult life, I did nothing but be a journalist. For years, this profession defined me and I enjoyed every moment."

"I have fulfilled dreams that I did not dare to dream. I also broke a few glass ceilings. But that's it, it's time to say goodbye," added Matzliach. "I feel like I need a rest. I'm also, and perhaps mainly, tired of my field of coverage: politics. I'm no longer excited to come to the Knesset and I'm not really excited to interview another minister and another member of the Knesset."

The N12 anchor referenced threats she received while working as a journalist, including what she called a "very severe personal attack" against her about two years ago.

"I wasn't scared by the letters threatening my life, and I cleaned my cell phone of the thousands of hateful messages that were also addressed to my late beloved parents. But over time I realized that after all I was left with a severe scar," wrote Matzliach. "The attackers, who were organized and activated by political forces, did not scare me. I continued to speak my mind, but something in me broke."

Israeli journalist Rina Matzliach (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90) Israeli journalist Rina Matzliach (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

"I have learned in recent years that there are two political camps in Israel. One actively wants to harm the free and independent press, and the other at best, 'doesn't deal with it,' and at worst, tries to silence journalists from the opposite camp," added the reporter.

Addressing fellow journalists, Matzliach stressed "Your profession is journalism - but your mission is to protect the freedom of the press and freedom of expression. I told you about the terrible attack I went through. I did not for a moment consider suing any of the attackers who defamed me. I thought, and I still think so today, that we journalists need to grasp the most expansive meaning of freedom of expression because this is the obligatory derivative of our work."

"I'm sure that some of you are asking yourselves now - what is she talking about? Who is stopping us from speaking our minds?" added Matzliach. "The damage to the freedom of the press is not direct, but the intensification of competition often leads to rounding corners, to stretching professional principles, not being precise in the rules of ethics, fear of shaming on the networks, fear of damaging sources, all of this weakens the independence of the journalist. I believe that every journalist should grow a backbone because only this will guarantee them long-term success."

Past controversy surrounding Matzliach

In 2020, Matzliach was suspended by N12 for a week after stating that “Netanyahu supporters say they would still vote for him if he raped their daughter.”

The comments sparked outrage, with Netanyahu stating at the time "Your sick hatred for Likud voters and for me reached a new abyss. First, you called us blind herd and now you say things I cannot even repeat, and you still dare to call yourself a journalist.”



Tags Israel Politics journalism news free speech free press
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
5

Kanye West alleges Jewish doctor might have wanted him dead

Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by