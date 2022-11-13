Herzog: Anxiety, panic of diaspora Jews is unjustifiable

President Isaac Herzog said on Sunday that many diaspora Jews are “unjustifiably” expressing “anxiety, panic and criticism” of the Israeli elections process.

Herzog spoke at an event titled “Illustrating the profound impact of Hebrew Union College - Jewish Institute of Religion’s (HUC-JIR) Taube Family Campus in Jerusalem.” The event focused on the growth of Reform Judaism in Israel and ties between the Reform Movement and the Jewish state with more than 200 religious, philanthropic and academic leaders from Israel and the US.

During the event, HUC-JIR dedicated the campus’ newly-designed plaza, made possible by a generous gift from the Taube Family Foundation.

Herzog spoke of the role he took upon himself as President of the State of Israel, “the nation-state of the Jewish people.” He said that he tries to “reach out and promote a policy of love of Israel of giving solidarity and mutual responsibility within our nation and our many essential variations.”

“It is crucial for me to express this today,” he continued, “when we hear voices from our Jewish people [in the diaspora] expressing anxiety, panic and criticism that are not necessarily justified, for holding a democratic election, with an unusually high voter turnout and that the Jewish nation participated in this process - chose and determined the outcome.”

“When we hear voices from our Jewish people [in the diaspora] expressing anxiety, panic and criticism that are not necessarily justified, for holding a democratic election, with an unusually high voter turnout and that the Jewish nation participated in this process - chose and determined the outcome.” Isaac Herzog

Israel's President Isaac Herzog is seen addressing the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Herzog concluded by the fact that he “holds his word,” that he will make sure, as President, that “Israel is a Jewish and Democratic state,” which is “committed to the rights of all minorities within, committed to the rule of law and committed to freedom of expression and human rights.”

He added that it is “important” for him “to note this to all the communities, synagogues and anyone who raises concerns and questions of the democratic processes of the State of Israel.”

A new space for the Jewish Reform community in Jerusalem

The event was a celebration of the new space that welcomes the community in and further integrates the HUC-JIR campus with the city from its flagship position along King David Street. The plaza, designed by globally-renowned architect Moshe Safdie, opens up the campus to the broader Jerusalem community. Safdie has spent more than four decades working with HUC-JIR to develop the campus with the goal of connecting the campus with the city.

According to a press release sent by HUC-JIR, “for the first time in its history, the entering class of HUC-JIR’s Israeli rabbinical program is made up entirely of students who grew up in or worked for Reform Movement institutions and congregations in Israel.”

“When a coalition government is forming, a lot of things are said, some of which people mean and some of which people say in order to strengthen that position,” Andrew Rehfeld, President of HUC-JIR told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday after the event regarding the latest statement made by Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir who wants to allow only the acceptance of Orthodox conversions in Israel’s Law of Return.

Rehfeld said that Reform Judaism views Zionism based on three pillars. The first pillar, according to Rehfeld is “does it secure the security of the Jews and the Jewish people?” The second pillar is “does it promote the flourishing of Judaism?” And the third, according to Rehfeld is “does it do so in a manner that is respectful of the justice, human rights and democracy that the nation was founded on.”

He said the recent statements that have been heard in Israel are “anti-Zionist forces,” Looking to “radicalize a vision of Zionism. It's just so foreign to the founders of this nation and foreign to anything that we're doing. I'm not even sure this is Zionism anymore,” he said of the extreme views that have been discussed recently regarding the establishment of a right-wing and prominently Orthodox government.

Rehfeld added that the new and accessible entrance to HUC-JIR in Jerusalem is a “third way to secularism or fundamentalist orthodoxy,” and that is, according to him, “a modern approach to Judaism that accepts the full encounter with modernity with reason and science; that finding meaning and individual autonomy and authority to make our own world decisions, that strengthens Jewish communities, that pathway not only for ourselves but to extend our empathy to others.

"These are the themes of Reform Judaism that have been growing and will continue to grow, as Israelis are looking for a third way of meaning and purpose,” he added.

“HUC-JIR’s goal in 1963 to advance modern Judaism as proud Zionists in the heart of Jerusalem has grown today into a vibrant movement rooted in the land of Israel,” Rabbi Naamah Kelman, the first woman rabbi ordained in the State of Israel and the Dean of the Taube Family Campus, HUC-JIR/Jerusalem, added.

She said that “HUC-JIR Jerusalem graduates across our rabbinical, cantorial and educational programs are presiding over a historic growth in the prominence of Reform religious and cultural life, as demonstrated by President Herzog’s participation in our plaza’s dedication.”