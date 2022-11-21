Israeli teacher hangs photos of Netanyahu as a Nazi, noose in school

A teacher in a Ramat Gan primary school hung photos of Benjamin Netanyahu with a Hitler moustache and a swastika on the walls of the school alongside a noose, according to photos posted by Ramat Gan's Deputy Mayor Moshe Revach on Sunday night.

The photos were accompanied by captions calling Netanyahu names and calling for him to be defeated by Benny Gantz's old Blue and White party.

"Many parents contacted me tonight in a state of anxiety after their kids told them what happened today," wrote Revach. "This is the horror that a lone teacher exposed our children to at a young age, and this fool gets his salary from the Education Ministry."

Revach added that he turned to the manager of Ramat Gan's education department Ronit Padalon who is investigating the incident.

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU gives a press conference as prime minister in April 2021. He’ll likely be returning to familiar turf. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Ramat Gan and Education Ministry condemn the incident

The Ramat Gan municipality told N12 that the teacher acted independently and that the school's principal was required to remove the photos and the noose before the students arrived on Monday morning.

"We look severely upon any action that stands against education to the values of democracy and denounce any attempt of incitement," the municipality wrote in a statement. "It must be noted that the teacher works for the Education Ministry and therefore, disciplinary action will be taken by the ministry."

Education Minister Yifat Shasha Biton instructed the school to summon the teacher for a hearing immediately.

"Incitement and abuse against elected officials will not take place in our schools," she said.

"We are committed to keeping the democratic discourse respectful in Israel society in general, and specifically in the education system." Education Minister Yifat Shasha Biton

"The incitement from the left-wing parties is infiltrating our children's education," said Likud MK Shlomo Keri. "I expect to hear condemnations from the Left."