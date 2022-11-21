The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli teacher hangs photos of Netanyahu as a Nazi, noose in school

The Education Ministry instructed the school's principal to remove inciteful photos against Netanyahu immediately.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 21, 2022 12:23
MK BENJAMIN NETANYAHU appears at his book launch event in Jerusalem on Monday (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK BENJAMIN NETANYAHU appears at his book launch event in Jerusalem on Monday
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

A teacher in a Ramat Gan primary school hung photos of Benjamin Netanyahu with a Hitler moustache and a swastika on the walls of the school alongside a noose, according to photos posted by Ramat Gan's Deputy Mayor Moshe Revach on Sunday night.

The photos were accompanied by captions calling Netanyahu names and calling for him to be defeated by Benny Gantz's old Blue and White party.

"Many parents contacted me tonight in a state of anxiety after their kids told them what happened today," wrote Revach. "This is the horror that a lone teacher exposed our children to at a young age, and this fool gets his salary from the Education Ministry."

Revach added that he turned to the manager of Ramat Gan's education department Ronit Padalon who is investigating the incident.

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU gives a press conference as prime minister in April 2021. He’ll likely be returning to familiar turf. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) BENJAMIN NETANYAHU gives a press conference as prime minister in April 2021. He’ll likely be returning to familiar turf. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Ramat Gan and Education Ministry condemn the incident

The Ramat Gan municipality told N12 that the teacher acted independently and that the school's principal was required to remove the photos and the noose before the students arrived on Monday morning.

"We look severely upon any action that stands against education to the values of democracy and denounce any attempt of incitement," the municipality wrote in a statement. "It must be noted that the teacher works for the Education Ministry and therefore, disciplinary action will be taken by the ministry."

Education Minister Yifat Shasha Biton instructed the school to summon the teacher for a hearing immediately.

"Incitement and abuse against elected officials will not take place in our schools," she said.

"We are committed to keeping the democratic discourse respectful in Israel society in general, and specifically in the education system."

Education Minister Yifat Shasha Biton

"The incitement from the left-wing parties is infiltrating our children's education," said Likud MK Shlomo Keri. "I expect to hear condemnations from the Left."



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu school nazi education ministry incitement
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

Qatar won't allow any cooked Kosher food or public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
5

Why do men touch their crotches so much?

Working from bed - a man works from home with a laptop in bed.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by