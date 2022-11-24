Suspect arrested after motorcyclist stabs Israeli to death in Holon

A 22-year-old resident of Holon was arrested on Thursday afternoon in connection to the fatal stabbing of Yuri Volkov in the central Israel city a day prior, Israel Police said.

Volkov, a 52-year-old employee of Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, was stabbed to death following an argument with a motorcyclist who, as per footage from the incident, appeared to drive on a traffic island at an interchange, almost running over Volkov and his wife.

Volkov was seen exchanging words with the motorcyclist, who stabbed the victim in his torso before escaping the scene.

Holon resident arrested in connection to fatal stabbing

The Israel Police Tel Aviv District Central Unit arrested the suspect, a local criminal who was already known to the authorities, after police forces arrived at his Holon home on Thursday afternoon.

Police at the scene where a man killed after being stabbed during a road rage incident in Holon, on November 23, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Dog attacks police officers during arrest, shot dead

During the arrest, the suspect's dog attacked the police investigators, biting and causing light-to-moderate injuries to two officers. In response, police shot at the canine, killing him.

An Israeli woman who was present at the Holon home was "scraped" by deflected shrapnel from the gunfire, police added.