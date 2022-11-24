The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Suspect arrested after motorcyclist stabs Israeli to death in Holon

Yuri Volkov, 52, was stabbed to death at a Holon interchange by a motorcyclist, who almost run over Volkov and his wife.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 24, 2022 17:49
Police at the scene where a man killed after being stabbed during a road rage incident in Holon, on November 23, 2022 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Police at the scene where a man killed after being stabbed during a road rage incident in Holon, on November 23, 2022
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

A 22-year-old resident of Holon was arrested on Thursday afternoon in connection to the fatal stabbing of Yuri Volkov in the central Israel city a day prior, Israel Police said.

Volkov, a 52-year-old employee of Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, was stabbed to death following an argument with a motorcyclist who, as per footage from the incident, appeared to drive on a traffic island at an interchange, almost running over Volkov and his wife.

Volkov was seen exchanging words with the motorcyclist, who stabbed the victim in his torso before escaping the scene.

Holon resident arrested in connection to fatal stabbing

The Israel Police Tel Aviv District Central Unit arrested the suspect, a local criminal who was already known to the authorities, after police forces arrived at his Holon home on Thursday afternoon.

Police at the scene where a man killed after being stabbed during a road rage incident in Holon, on November 23, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Police at the scene where a man killed after being stabbed during a road rage incident in Holon, on November 23, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Dog attacks police officers during arrest, shot dead

During the arrest, the suspect's dog attacked the police investigators, biting and causing light-to-moderate injuries to two officers. In response, police shot at the canine, killing him.

An Israeli woman who was present at the Holon home was "scraped" by deflected shrapnel from the gunfire, police added.



Tags Israel Israel Police crime stabbing Holon
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by