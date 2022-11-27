The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's forgotten sulfur quarry in the Negev

In 1929, during British mandate, an officer who was a geologist found a large percentage of mineral sulfur that was on the soft soil of Bitronot Beeri.

By ITSIK MAROM
Published: NOVEMBER 27, 2022 03:08
Sulfur quarry in the Negev. (photo credit: ITSIK MAROM)
Sulfur quarry in the Negev.
(photo credit: ITSIK MAROM)

Sometimes we are surprised by the richness of events and enterprises that took place in our land of Israel, even before the state was established. One of the surprises is the abandoned sulfur quarries and factory near Kibbutz Beeri in western Negev. 

In 1929, during the mandate days of the British, an officer who was also a geologist found a large percentage of mineral sulfur that was on the soft soil of Bitronot Beeri - the Beeri badlands reserve. 

In 1930, geologists opened a quarry and raised a facility to isolate clean sulfur. At the time, sulfur was known as an ingredient in the making of gunpowder. Williams, the officer and geologist who smelled the unpleasant odor of the sulfur, wanted to replace it with the more pleasant smell of money. 

With machinery brought from England and local workers from Gaza and Bedouins from the area work began. He called his enterprise Palestine Sulfur Quarries Ltd. Eventually the one million tons of sulfur that was expected from the quarry was actually only 880 tons. 

Later, TNT took the place of sulfur for making gunpowder. The remaining sulfur quarry was converted to agricultural use and sent to the neighboring countries of Egypt, Turkey and Greece. 

Sulfur quarry in the Negev. (credit: ITSIK MAROM) Sulfur quarry in the Negev. (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

In 1944, the land was bought and the Jewish National Fund (KKL) helped in the establishment of Kibbutz Beeri in 1946 which was only 3 km. away from the plant. The plant finally closed in 1946.

Time and people have left their mark on the abandoned factory. Nevertheless, it is still is a noteworthy historical and interesting place to stop and explore during your next visit to western Negev



Tags Israel Negev british mandate
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why did a flock of sheep move in a circle continuously for two weeks?

Sheep
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by