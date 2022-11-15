The Negev Park amusement park is set to be launched in four or five years, more than a decade after it was initially announced in 2011, N12 reported on Tuesday.

The tourist attraction will include hotels, shops and nature areas over 10,700 square feet of land and will cost millions of shekels to construct.

According to the report, the park is already home to the largest racetrack in the country and an aviation center that hosts parachuting and aviation studies.

An agreement regarding the second phase of construction is set to be completed in the near future, the report noted.

What is the park expected to do for Negev communities?

Following the second phase, the park is expected to provide hundreds of new jobs in the hospitality and tourism sectors and millions of shekels in annual property tax revenue for Beersheba and adjacent municipalities and draw the attention of international investors.

Beersheba City Hall (credit: BASWIM/CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

"The Negev Metropolis is becoming the next demand area of ​​the State of Israel also in the field of tourism, recreation and leisure," said Beersheba Mayor Rubik Danilovitz. "The Negev Park will be the largest attraction park in the country and will include hotels and hospitality villages, water attractions such as wave pools, an advanced amusement park and additional and diverse attractions. We are fighting to turn the airport in the park complex (Yeman Field) into an airport for flights from Europe and the region."