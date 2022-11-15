The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Largest amusement park in Israel, Negev Park, to open in 4-5 years -report

The tourist attraction will include hotels, shops and nature areas over 10,700 square feet of land.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2022 22:29
Ferris wheel (photo credit: DAVID MONNIAUX/CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Ferris wheel
(photo credit: DAVID MONNIAUX/CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The Negev Park amusement park is set to be launched in four or five years, more than a decade after it was initially announced in 2011, N12 reported on Tuesday.

The tourist attraction will include hotels, shops and nature areas over 10,700 square feet of land and will cost millions of shekels to construct.

According to the report, the park is already home to the largest racetrack in the country and an aviation center that hosts parachuting and aviation studies.

An agreement regarding the second phase of construction is set to be completed in the near future, the report noted.

What is the park expected to do for Negev communities?

Following the second phase, the park is expected to provide hundreds of new jobs in the hospitality and tourism sectors and millions of shekels in annual property tax revenue for Beersheba and adjacent municipalities and draw the attention of international investors.

Beersheba City Hall (credit: BASWIM/CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Beersheba City Hall (credit: BASWIM/CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

“The Negev Park will be the largest attraction park in the country, and will include hotels and hospitality villages, water attractions such as wave pools, an advanced amusement park and additional and diverse attractions.”

Rubik Danilovitz, Mayor of Beersheba

"The Negev Metropolis is becoming the next demand area of ​​the State of Israel also in the field of tourism, recreation and leisure," said Beersheba Mayor Rubik Danilovitz. "The Negev Park will be the largest attraction park in the country and will include hotels and hospitality villages, water attractions such as wave pools, an advanced amusement park and additional and diverse attractions. We are fighting to turn the airport in the park complex (Yeman Field) into an airport for flights from Europe and the region."



Tags Negev Tourism beersheba amusement park
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
2

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
3

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
4

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
5

China unveils giant new drone that may point to future of air warfare -analysis

Military vehicles carrying Wing Loong, a Chinese-made medium altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by