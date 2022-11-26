Jerusalem Council Member Yovav Tzur praises launch of citywide recycling

The city of Jerusalem on Thursday began placing orange recycling bins around the area over four years after City Council Member Yovav Tzur started advocating for the rollout.

The bins are found in almost every major Israeli city to allow residents to recycle. However, until now, Jerusalem has not provided bins to residents.

In fact, it took an intense legal battle with the Environmental Protection Ministry to get the municipality to begin the process.

City faced legal battle with Environmental Protection Ministry

Ynet reported in February that the Jerusalem Municipality, the Environmental Protection Ministry and the Tamir Corporation had just agreed to the implementation of the recycling bins after the ministry threatened to fine the city NIS 528,000 ($150,000) for violating a 2011 law that required local authorities to distribute the bins.

According to the agreement, about 2,000 orange bins supplied by the Tamir Corporation will be distributed throughout the city during the first phase of the rollout.

Jerusalem City Council Member Yovav Tzur (credit: COURTESY/OFFICE OF YOVAV TZUR)

“This is a huge win for the people of Jerusalem who can now recycle more effectively and close to their homes.” Jerusalem City Council Member Yovav Tzur

In the first stage of the rollout, the bins will be placed as they are made. The aim is to provide bins for 90% of Jerusalemites within five years.

"This is a huge win for the people of Jerusalem who can now recycle more effectively and close to their homes," said Tzur. "We have been fighting city hall and Mayor Moshe Lion for over four years to get the city to supply the orange cans, and we are so excited that they are finally here."