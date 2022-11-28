One dead, 12 injured in car accidents across Israel

One woman died and 12 people were injured in three separate car accidents on Monday.

The three-year-old child was hit by a car in a Bedouin village in the Negev desert. The child was evacuated to Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba in critical condition.

Two car crashes on Monday morning

Nine people were injured on highway 65 near Kafr Kara, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

One of the people, a middle-aged man, was severely injured. He was treated on the scene and subsequently evacuated to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera in critical condition.

Eight other people were injured in the accident, two moderately and six lightly, and they were all evacuated to the hospital.

The police opened an investigation and theorized that one of the cars veered to the opposite lane and hit the other oncoming car.

In an additional accident involving a truck and two private vehicles, a 40-year-old woman died and two people were lightly injured on route 4314 near Kfar Daniel. The woman was initially treated at the scene but pronounced dead shortly after.

The two injured were evacuated to a hospital and the police opened an investigation.