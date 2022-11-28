The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

One dead, 12 injured in car accidents across Israel

One of the injured is a three-year-old child, who was hit by a car.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2022 12:32
Car accident on road number four. (photo credit: MDA)
Car accident on road number four.
(photo credit: MDA)

One woman died and 12 people were injured in three separate car accidents on Monday.

The three-year-old child was hit by a car in a Bedouin village in the Negev desert. The child was evacuated to Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba in critical condition.

Two car crashes on Monday morning

Nine people were injured on highway 65 near Kafr Kara, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

One of the people, a middle-aged man, was severely injured. He was treated on the scene and subsequently evacuated to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera in critical condition.

Eight other people were injured in the accident, two moderately and six lightly, and they were all evacuated to the hospital.

United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom volunteers at the scene of an accident (credit: BECKY BROTHMAN)United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom volunteers at the scene of an accident (credit: BECKY BROTHMAN)

The police opened an investigation and theorized that one of the cars veered to the opposite lane and hit the other oncoming car.

In an additional accident involving a truck and two private vehicles, a 40-year-old woman died and two people were lightly injured on route 4314 near Kfar Daniel. The woman was initially treated at the scene but pronounced dead shortly after.

The two injured were evacuated to a hospital and the police opened an investigation.



Tags traffic accident road accidents car accident ambulances car Injury
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by