Over half (55%) of all Israelis think the IDF should kill terrorists even after they no longer pose a danger, a new Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) poll revealed.

This percentage marks a jump from 2018 when only 37% of Israelis supported killing terrorists after they no longer posed any threat.

In addition, just under half (45.5%) of Israelis support targeting civilian populations in Gaza to deter rockets being fired into Israel, which marks a jump from 27.5% in 2018.

A wide majority (71%) of Israelis support giving terrorists the death penalty if they have been convicted of murder, up from 63% in 2018.

In contrast, just 63% of Israelis think the IDF should make sure IDF military operations should not be in violation of international law, down from 80% in 2018.

An explosion is seen near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021. (credit: ASHRAF ABU AMRAH / REUTERS)

Despite this, there is still widespread support for the perception that the IDF rates highly in operational aspects, with 71% praising combat readiness and 77% praising moral conduct during combat. However, both of these numbers have dropped since 2017.

There was considerably less support, however, when it came to gender equality (36%, down from 50% in 2017) and budget management (26%, down from 29% in 2017).

Another thing that seems to have widespread support among the Israeli public is that the IDF doesn't provide the best care to individual soldiers. Just 16% thought that the IDF gave good treatment to soldiers with mental health issues.

Incidentally, while the public has shown greater trust in IDF transparency and honesty about combat action (69%), fewer (42%) trust IDF transparency when it comes to suicides, and even fewer (41%) when it comes to haredi recruitment rates.

Just under half (49%) oppose a law exempting haredim who studied in yeshiva from serving in the IDF until the age of 22, though 40% support it.

Further, just under half (47%)of Jewish Israelis advocate endign the mandatory IDF draft completely. This gets more support when it comes to age, with most young Israelis supporting an end to the draft (51% among ages 18-24, 57% ages 25-34, 51% ages 35-54).

Women in the IDF and which units are the best

Another point gathered from the IDI survey is that most (54%) Jewish Israelis support women being allowed into elite combat units.

This can be broken down further when examined on a religious scale. Just 17% of haredim and 19% of national religious Jews support women being allowed in elite combat units. However, 72% of secular Israelis are in favor.

Despite this, there is an increasingly growing trend that a plurality of Jewish Israelis don't want their children serving in IDF combat units, but rather in key tech or intelligence positions.

But when it comes to getting into these prestigious units – whether tech, intelligence or combat – most Jewish Israelis (60%) think there is a slight bias on where you come from, with those living in the country's center having a better chance.