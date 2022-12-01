High stakes taxi driver gambling ring busted at Ben-Gurion Airport

Taxi drivers at Ben-Gurion Airport seemed to have lost their lucky streak after police busted their gambling ring in a parking lot at the airport on Thursday, according to Israel Police.

Recently, the police detective unit 747 discovered that a secret and illegal casino was being run by taxi drivers in parking lot 22 near Terminal 3. The casino was organized and managed systematically throughout the day as taxi drivers drop in to try their luck at card games, wagering thousands of shekels.

The detectives and the crime prevention unit at the airport monitored the building for a while to collect evidence before entering the site and arresting eight suspects this week.

Police seized decks of cards, tables, chips and tens of thousands of shekels in cash.

Illegal casino at Ben-Gurion Airport. (Credit: Israel Police)

The investigation is ongoing. Once it is concluded, the findings will be forwarded for review by the prosecution.