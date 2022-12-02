The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Afula teenager kidnapped and held for ransom in Jaljulya

The police's Central Unit conducted an intense intelligence effort in order to locate the teenager after receiving information about the incident in the early afternoon.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 2, 2022 16:20

Updated: DECEMBER 2, 2022 16:25
YAMAM officers in action (Illustrative) (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
YAMAM officers in action (Illustrative)
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

A 16-year-old from Afula on Thursday was rescued by Israel Police after he was kidnapped and held for ransom in a compound in Jaljulya, police revealed on Friday.

The 16-year-old was kidnapped early in the morning as part of a conflict between two criminal groups. His captors published a ransom video demanding hundreds of thousands of shekels.

In the video, the captors could be seen holding a fake sword and a gun to the boy's head, asking him "who sent you?"

Earlier on Thursday, the two groups had clashed in Holon, with shots fired in the incident. Five suspects were arrested during the clash.

According to Walla, the teenager allegedly serves as a "soldier" for criminals and arrived in Holon to torch a business as part of a protection racket. While torching the business, he was caught, beaten and kidnapped.

Ransom video of teenager kidnapped and held in Jaljulya. (Credit: Israel Police)

The boy's lawyer told Walla that he was kidnapped in the street and "he does not belong to any gang and did not do what is attributed to him. This is a 16-year-old kid from a normative family."

The police's Central Unit conducted an intense intelligence effort in order to locate the teenager after receiving information about the incident in the early afternoon.

The unit succeeded to locate the specific compound where the teenager was being held and Yamam counter-terrorism officers and special units of the Border Police, alongside Central Unit detectives, raided the compound and rescued the boy.

Eight suspects were arrested in the raid.



Tags Border Police Israel Police crime police afula kidnapping Holon
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
2

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
3

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
4

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
5

Kanye West's antisemitism inspired by Louis Farrakhan - opinion

OBSERVERS OF antisemitism quickly grasped that Kanye West’s (right) antisemitism closely mirrors that of Minister Louis Farrakhan (left), the longtime leader of the Nation of Islam
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by