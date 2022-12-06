The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

UN envoy summoned to Foreign Ministry over calling terror attack ‘scuffle’

The Foreign Ministry called Wennesland's comments a "total distortion of reality."

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2022 12:17
United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Foreign Ministry summoned UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland for clarifications on Tuesday, after he downplayed a terrorist attack and called on the police officer who foiled it to be investigated.

Palestinian man Ammar Mifleh and two other men attempted to carjack and Israeli couple on Friday. Having failed that, they tried to grab an Israeli police officer’s rifle, stabbing him, which led the officer to shoot Mifleh dead. The stabbing and shooting can be seen clearly on security camera video footage.

Wennesland tweeted soon after the attack that he was “horrified by today’s killing of a Palestinian man, Ammar Mifleh, during a scuffle with an Israeli soldier near Huwarra in the [occupied] West Bank. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family. Such incidents must be fully and promptly investigated and those responsible held accountable."

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon tweeted the following day that Wennesland's remarks are "a total distortion of reality."

"This incident is a terror attack, in which an Israeli policeman was stabbed in his face and the life of another police officer was threatened and consequently he shot his assailant. This is NOT a 'scuffle.' this is a terror attack!" Nahshon wrote.

Palestinians confront Israeli soldiers who stormed Huwara, Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 26, 2022. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/ REUTERS) Palestinians confront Israeli soldiers who stormed Huwara, Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 26, 2022. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/ REUTERS)

A senior Foreign Ministry official rebuked Wennesland, and Israel considered further steps against the envoy.

Wennesland struggled to get meetings with top Foreign Ministry and Prime Minister’s Office officials since his appointment in 2020, in what can be viewed as a quiet snub in response to similar past statements, though both ministries denied it.

Additional UN official expresses sympathy for terrorism

Another UN official expressed sympathy for terrorist attacks on Israel last week.

UN Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese recently addressed a Hamas conference in Gaza last Monday, in which she said: "You have a right to resist this occupation...Israel says 'resistance equals terrorism,' but an occupation requires violence and generates violence."

The Foreign Ministry considered banning her from the West Bank, as Israel has done for her predecessors, Michael Lynk and Richard Falk, Yediot Aharonot reported.

Nahshon said that “special rapporteurs, like all other UN workers must follow the UN’s regular rules, including that official entry to a country requires the appropriate visa. The rapporteur asked to enter without a visa, and it was made clear to her that this is prohibited and violates the UN’s rules.”



Tags Foreign Ministry Terrorism United Nations Palestinian
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
2

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
3

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by