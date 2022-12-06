The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bill Clinton, ex-NYU pres get honorary doctorates from U. of Haifa

Ron Robin: Bill Clinton and John Sexton express In their many years of activity to promote a diverse and egalitarian society, coexistence and a commitment to social and environmental sustainability.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2022 16:18
Former US president Bill Clinton. (photo credit: PR)
Former US president Bill Clinton.
(photo credit: PR)

Former US president Bill Clinton and former New York University (NYU) president Prof. John Sexton will receive honorary doctorates from the University of Haifa on December 12.

The ceremony will be held at the NYU campus. 

Honoring Bill Clinton

The 42nd American president is being honored “in recognition of his many years of commitment to the State of Israel, coexistence in the Middle East and the promotion of social and environmental sustainability in the entire world."

He was praised for the initiatives of the Clinton Foundation that he heads to promote the fight against climate change, increase access to renewable energy and support the transition to an intelligent and sustainable use of the earth's natural resources.

Prof. Ron Robin. (credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA) Prof. Ron Robin. (credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)

Honoring John Sexton

Sexton, who previously served as law school dean, led the establishment of the university’s campuses in Abu Dhabi and Shanghai, thus effectively creating the first global network university. He will receive the degree for his commitment to academic excellence and promoting accessibility of higher education.

“Bill Clinton and John Sexton express In their many years of activity to promote a diverse and egalitarian society, coexistence and a commitment to social and environmental sustainability are the main values that we hold dear.”

Prof. Ron Robin

“Bill Clinton and John Sexton express In their many years of activity to promote a diverse and egalitarian society, coexistence and a commitment to social and environmental sustainability are the main values that we hold dear,” said University of Haifa president Prof. Ron Robin



Tags Bill Clinton university New York University University of Haifa
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
2

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
3

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by