Bill Clinton, ex-NYU pres get honorary doctorates from U. of Haifa

Former US president Bill Clinton and former New York University (NYU) president Prof. John Sexton will receive honorary doctorates from the University of Haifa on December 12.

The ceremony will be held at the NYU campus.

Honoring Bill Clinton

The 42nd American president is being honored “in recognition of his many years of commitment to the State of Israel, coexistence in the Middle East and the promotion of social and environmental sustainability in the entire world."

He was praised for the initiatives of the Clinton Foundation that he heads to promote the fight against climate change, increase access to renewable energy and support the transition to an intelligent and sustainable use of the earth's natural resources.

Prof. Ron Robin. (credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)

Honoring John Sexton

Sexton, who previously served as law school dean, led the establishment of the university’s campuses in Abu Dhabi and Shanghai, thus effectively creating the first global network university. He will receive the degree for his commitment to academic excellence and promoting accessibility of higher education.

“Bill Clinton and John Sexton express In their many years of activity to promote a diverse and egalitarian society, coexistence and a commitment to social and environmental sustainability are the main values that we hold dear,” said University of Haifa president Prof. Ron Robin.