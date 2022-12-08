The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Woman calls police in presence of abusive boyfriend with 'pizza order' code

A court ruled to extend the man's arrest until December 9 as the investigation against him continues.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2022 20:00
Israel Police (illustrative) (photo credit: Moti Karelitz/Flash90)
Israel Police (illustrative)
(photo credit: Moti Karelitz/Flash90)

Israel Police arrested a man for assaulting and threatening his girlfriend after she informed police about the abuse by telling the 100 police dispatch that she wanted to "order a pizza."

Women around the world have used "ordering a pizza" as code for dispatch operators to understand that they are in danger, mostly as a result of domestic abuse, but cannot openly talk about the crisis to police as the attacker is nearby.

After the woman told the operator she wanted to order a pizza, the operator quickly understood that the woman was at risk and conducted a professional and sensitive conversation with her in order to further understand the situation and dispatch police to her location.

"Are you being threatened?" asked the dispatcher after she said she wanted to order a pizza. The woman then responded, "yes, I am with a friend and this is in her house."

"Is the man threatening you there too?" asked the dispatcher. "Yes, yes, we want olives and corn too. That sounds fine," responded the woman. "We are four adults and two small children."

Dispatch call from woman to police in domestic violence case. (Credit: Israel Police)

The dispatcher then asked if the man had a gun, and the woman told her no by saying that they don't want Coca Cola.

This code allowed the woman to communicate with the dispatcher without alerting the man who was threatening her, giving the police time to show up without anyone getting hurt.

Successful arrest

The officers who arrived at the scene in a matter of minutes arrested the boyfriend and jailed him on charges of assault and threats. A court ruled to extend his arrest until December 9 as the investigation against him continues.



Tags police domestic violence abuse pizza assault
