GPO to host two major media summits this month

Journalists from 48 countries are set to arrive in Israel this month: For the first time since the coronavirus, the Government Press Office (GPO) will – this month – host approximately 230 journalists in two major conferences: The Jewish Media Summit and the Christian Media Summit. GPO Director Nitzan Chen: "This is an unprecedented and important mission given these correspondents' great influence on global public opinion."

After an enforced break of three years mostly due to the coronavirus, the GPO will return to hosting international media summits with an anticipated attendance of approximately 230 journalists from around the world. The first delegation, which will begin arriving next week (starting on Sunday, 11 December), includes around 180 Christian journalists from dozens of countries including the USA, Kenya, the UK, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, India, Guatemala, the Netherlands and Nepal. This will be the fourth Christian Media Summit, segments of which – including the Prime Minister's address at the opening of the event – will be broadcast live to millions of viewers via the various participants' affiliated media. The summit is being held at the initiative of the GPO and in cooperation with the Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.A few days after the conclusion of the Christian Media Summit, the international Jewish Media Summit will open in Jerusalem with the participation of approximately 70 Jewish journalists and influencers from around the world, and which is being held in cooperation with the Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry and the Diaspora Affairs Ministry. The participants will include bloggers who cover Israel and Judaism from different angles including the culinary arts, culture and education. These are bloggers and opinion-makers who, together, have hundreds of millions of followers on social media. Also participating in the summit will be Jewish journalists from – inter alia – Hong Kong, Armenia, Georgia, South Africa, Poland, Mexico and Russia.

GPO Director Nitzan Chen (Credit: Mark Neiman/GPO)

"This is an unprecedented and important mission. We are very pleased to have the opportunity of hosting these delegations in Israel. These correspondents have great influence on global public opinion. There is no substitute for direct meetings and seeing things with one's own eyes."

The two delegations are expected to meet with Israel's political and security leaders, tour Jerusalem and the communities adjacent to the Gaza Strip, and be exposed to Israeli innovation and high-tech companies. The formation of a new government in Israel is also a source of great interest among the foreign press and is spurring participation in the delegations.GPO Director Nitzan Chen: