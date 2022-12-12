Michael Siegal Awarded the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor

Jerusalem, December 11, 2022 — Former Chairman of the Board of The Jewish Agency for Israel Michael Siegal on Sunday night was awarded the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor by Israel’s President Isaac Herzog for his extraordinary commitment to the Jewish State and advancing ties between Israel and North American Jewry.

In his five years at The Jewish Agency, Siegal helped guide the process of crafting the organization’s strategic mission to serve Jews globally and has long demonstrated an unwavering commitment to building connections between world Jewry and Israel. He previously served as the Chair of the Jewish Federations of North America, the Chair of the Board of the Jewish Federation of Greater Cleveland, and the Chair of Israel Bonds.

The Presidential Medal of Honor was also awarded to Dr. Dalia Fadila, Rachel Shapira, Dr. Chaim Peri, and Brig. Gen. (Res.) Pinhas Buchris. Chairman of the Executive of The Jewish Agency for Israel Maj. Gen. (Res.) Doron Almog was in attendance at the award ceremony.

Upon receiving the Presidential Medal of Honor, Siegal noted: "Serving the Jewish people and strengthening our ties with the State of Israel is at the core of my identity. I am so deeply honored to be awarded, along with so many remarkable Israelis, for doing what is truly a labor of love. May the Jewish people continue to prosper in unity."