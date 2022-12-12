The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Michael Siegal Awarded the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor

Michael Siegal was awarded last night for his extraordinary commitment to the Jewish State and advancing ties between Israel and North American Jewry.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2022 14:07
Michael Siegal (left) receiving the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor from President Isaac Herzog (photo credit: CHAIM ZACH / GPO)
Michael Siegal (left) receiving the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor from President Isaac Herzog
(photo credit: CHAIM ZACH / GPO)

Jerusalem, December 11, 2022 — Former Chairman of the Board of The Jewish Agency for Israel Michael Siegal on Sunday night was awarded the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor by Israel’s President Isaac Herzog for his extraordinary commitment to the Jewish State and advancing ties between Israel and North American Jewry. 

In his five years at The Jewish Agency, Siegal helped guide the process of crafting the organization’s strategic mission to serve Jews globally and has long demonstrated an unwavering commitment to building connections between world Jewry and Israel. He previously served as the Chair of the Jewish Federations of North America, the Chair of the Board of the Jewish Federation of Greater Cleveland, and the Chair of Israel Bonds.

The Presidential Medal of Honor was also awarded to Dr. Dalia Fadila, Rachel Shapira, Dr. Chaim Peri, and Brig. Gen. (Res.) Pinhas Buchris. Chairman of the Executive of The Jewish Agency for Israel Maj. Gen. (Res.) Doron Almog was in attendance at the award ceremony.

Upon receiving the Presidential Medal of Honor, Siegal noted: "Serving the Jewish people and strengthening our ties with the State of Israel is at the core of my identity. I am so deeply honored to be awarded, along with so many remarkable Israelis, for doing what is truly a labor of love. May the Jewish people continue to prosper in unity."



Tags jewish isaac herzog The Jewish Agency for Israel herzog
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
3

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
4

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
5

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by