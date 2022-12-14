The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

University of Haifa grants honorary degrees to Bill Clinton, NYU president

The University of Haifa thanked Clinton for his support for Israel, his actions promoting coexistence in the region and his friendship with former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2022 02:34
President Bill Clinton receives an honorary doctorate from University of Haifa. (photo credit: ELENA OLIVO)
President Bill Clinton receives an honorary doctorate from University of Haifa.
(photo credit: ELENA OLIVO)

The University of Haifa granted honorary doctorates to former US President Bill Clinton and New York University (NYU) President Emeritus John Sexton in New York on Monday, according to the University of Haifa.

The University of Haifa thanked Clinton for his support for Israel, his actions promoting coexistence in the region, the work of the Clinton Global Initiative promoting social and economic sustainability and his friendship with former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, who was assassinated in 1995.

The University of Haifa honored Sexton for his work furthering higher education and for turning NYU into the first-ever Global Network University.

“I treasure my friendship with the people of Israel and the opportunities I’ve had to work with them toward a future of peace, security, tolerance, and prosperity for all.”

Former US President Bill Clinton

“I’m deeply humbled to receive this honorary degree from the University of Haifa,” said Clinton. “I treasure my friendship with the people of Israel and the opportunities I’ve had to work with them toward a future of peace, security, tolerance, and prosperity for all. This honor is very meaningful to me.”

Clinton also praised Sexton, saying “I thank him for always trying to bring out the best in people, for never believing the worst even when the rest of us demonstrate it, and for reminding all of us that a day spent in anger and resentment is a day wasted; a day spent beginning again is always full of hope.”

President Bill Clinton, University of Haifa President Prof. Ron Robin and NYU President Emeritus John Sexton (front left to right) together with University of Haifa faculty (credit: ELENA OLIVO)President Bill Clinton, University of Haifa President Prof. Ron Robin and NYU President Emeritus John Sexton (front left to right) together with University of Haifa faculty (credit: ELENA OLIVO)

“I accept [this honor] on behalf of the common enterprise of men and women who created what has happened here [at NYU],” said Sexton. “I’m blessed to share any ceremony…with President Clinton, who I view as the first citizen of an integrated global humankind.”

University of Haifa affirms commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goals

“We have taken that adage of think globally and act locally, and we have turned it on its head.”

Prof. Ron Robin, University of Haifa president

The University of Haifa said that it is committed to promoting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including a joint agreement with the UAE and Germany on research related to climate change and pollution in the Gulf.

“We have taken that adage of think globally and act locally, and we have turned it on its head,” said Prof. Ron Robin, president of the University of Haifa.

Robin also noted that the university aims to “create a new pluralistic and inclusive Israeli middle class that will rise to the environmental and human challenges of the region and the world.”

“Building a shared society, creating global networks, are really the only ways to face the environmental, social, and health crises that face us all — and we are well-positioned,” he said.



Tags Bill Clinton Yitzhak Rabin new york New York University new york city University of Haifa
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
3

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
4

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
5

Qatar World Cup: Why do soccer players have holes in their socks?

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 General view of England's Bukayo Saka socks.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by