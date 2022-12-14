The University of Haifa granted honorary doctorates to former US President Bill Clinton and New York University (NYU) President Emeritus John Sexton in New York on Monday, according to the University of Haifa.

The University of Haifa thanked Clinton for his support for Israel, his actions promoting coexistence in the region, the work of the Clinton Global Initiative promoting social and economic sustainability and his friendship with former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, who was assassinated in 1995.

The University of Haifa honored Sexton for his work furthering higher education and for turning NYU into the first-ever Global Network University.

“I treasure my friendship with the people of Israel and the opportunities I’ve had to work with them toward a future of peace, security, tolerance, and prosperity for all.” Former US President Bill Clinton

“I’m deeply humbled to receive this honorary degree from the University of Haifa,” said Clinton. “I treasure my friendship with the people of Israel and the opportunities I’ve had to work with them toward a future of peace, security, tolerance, and prosperity for all. This honor is very meaningful to me.”

Clinton also praised Sexton, saying “I thank him for always trying to bring out the best in people, for never believing the worst even when the rest of us demonstrate it, and for reminding all of us that a day spent in anger and resentment is a day wasted; a day spent beginning again is always full of hope.”

President Bill Clinton, University of Haifa President Prof. Ron Robin and NYU President Emeritus John Sexton (front left to right) together with University of Haifa faculty (credit: ELENA OLIVO)

“I accept [this honor] on behalf of the common enterprise of men and women who created what has happened here [at NYU],” said Sexton. “I’m blessed to share any ceremony…with President Clinton, who I view as the first citizen of an integrated global humankind.”

University of Haifa affirms commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goals

“We have taken that adage of think globally and act locally, and we have turned it on its head.” Prof. Ron Robin, University of Haifa president

The University of Haifa said that it is committed to promoting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including a joint agreement with the UAE and Germany on research related to climate change and pollution in the Gulf.

“We have taken that adage of think globally and act locally, and we have turned it on its head,” said Prof. Ron Robin, president of the University of Haifa.

Robin also noted that the university aims to “create a new pluralistic and inclusive Israeli middle class that will rise to the environmental and human challenges of the region and the world.”

“Building a shared society, creating global networks, are really the only ways to face the environmental, social, and health crises that face us all — and we are well-positioned,” he said.