Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised that his new government would not deny rights to Israeli LGBTQ or Arab citizens in an interview he gave to the US-based National Public Radio, as he explains that as the country's leader he would be the one in charge.

"I will not let anyone do anything to LGBTQ or to deny our Arab citizens their rights or anything like that. It just won't happen, and the test of time will prove that," he said in an interview published Thursday.

"I will not let anyone do anything to LGBTQ or to deny our Arab citizens their rights or anything like that. It just won't happen, and the test of time will prove that," Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu spoke out amid domestic and International fears about whether the new government would and could protect the rights of Israeli citizens who are members of minority groups.

Netanyahu protecting citizens

LIKUD PARTY head Benjamin Netanyahu, Oct. 3. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

At issue, in particular, are some of his far-right partners such as incoming deputy minister Avi Maoz, who heads the Noam party and incoming Public Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir of the Otzma Yehudit Party.

"They are joining me, I am not joining them, I will have two hands firmly on the steering wheel," Netanyahu said. He has yet to form a government, as he attempts to bridge the policy differences between him and his coalition partners.

Netanyahu has attempted to quell fears, including in this interview, about the extent to which his potential government will adopt far-right policies. NPR pushed him, particularly about Ben Gvir who in the past been convicted of incitement to racism and has been affiliated with the outlawed anti-Arab Kach party. Ben Gvir has spoken of Israeli Arab politicians as terrorists and has called for "disloyal" Israeli Arabs to be ousted from the country.

A video of Ben Gvir shot this year was circulated prior to the election that showed him brandishing a pistol and calling on the police to shoot at Israeli Arabs. Ben Gvir's new post will place him in charge of the police and he has asked for expanded powers over that law enforcement body.

Netanyahu said that "Ben Gvir has modified a lot of his views" adding that "with power comes responsibility, not always, and I will ensure that will be the case."

There has been an erosion of internal security in Israel and Ben Gvir campaigned on bringing security to all citizens, Netanyahu explained.

Ben Gvir "says, 'I want to be tested. I think I can bring security to...Arab citizens and Jews, citizens alike. That was his campaign promise. We have a coalition. I said, 'you will be given the chance. You'll be given the tools. You better do the job. And I think that time will [tell].

When pressed if the public should trust Ben Gvir based on his campaign pledges, Netanyahu said, "I don't think anybody should trust anybody based on their promises. … What will be the test is not whether you believe him or not, but whether you see an actual result. The same is true of me."