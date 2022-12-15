The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

No one will deny Israeli LGBTQ or Arab citizens their rights, Netanyahu pledged

Netanyahu has spoken out amid domestic and international fears about whether the new government would protect the rights of minority Israelis.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2022 19:08

Updated: DECEMBER 15, 2022 19:09
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein seen during the vaccination of the two million recipients, in Ramla, January 14, 2021. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein seen during the vaccination of the two million recipients, in Ramla, January 14, 2021.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised that his new government would not deny rights to Israeli LGBTQ or Arab citizens in an interview he gave to the US-based National Public Radio, as he explains that as the country's leader he would be the one in charge.

"I will not let anyone do anything to LGBTQ or to deny our Arab citizens their rights or anything like that. It just won't happen, and the test of time will prove that," he said in an interview published Thursday.

"I will not let anyone do anything to LGBTQ or to deny our Arab citizens their rights or anything like that. It just won't happen, and the test of time will prove that,"

Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu spoke out amid domestic and International fears about whether the new government would and could protect the rights of Israeli citizens who are members of minority groups.

Netanyahu protecting citizens

LIKUD PARTY head Benjamin Netanyahu, Oct. 3. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) LIKUD PARTY head Benjamin Netanyahu, Oct. 3. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

At issue, in particular, are some of his far-right partners such as incoming deputy minister Avi Maoz, who heads the Noam party and incoming Public Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir of the Otzma Yehudit Party. 

"They are joining me, I am not joining them, I will have two hands firmly on the steering wheel," Netanyahu said. He has yet to form a government, as he attempts to bridge the policy differences between him and his coalition partners.

Netanyahu has attempted to quell fears, including in this interview, about the extent to which his potential government will adopt far-right policies. NPR pushed him, particularly about Ben Gvir who in the past been convicted of incitement to racism and has been affiliated with the outlawed anti-Arab Kach party. Ben Gvir has spoken of Israeli Arab politicians as terrorists and has called for "disloyal" Israeli Arabs to be ousted from the country.

A video of Ben Gvir shot this year was circulated prior to the election that showed him brandishing a pistol and calling on the police to shoot at Israeli Arabs. Ben Gvir's new post will place him in charge of the police and he has asked for expanded powers over that law enforcement body.

Netanyahu said that "Ben Gvir has modified a lot of his views" adding that "with power comes responsibility, not always, and I will ensure that will be the case."

There has been an erosion of internal security in Israel and Ben Gvir campaigned on bringing security to all citizens, Netanyahu explained.

Ben Gvir "says, 'I want to be tested. I think I can bring security to...Arab citizens and Jews, citizens alike. That was his campaign promise. We have a coalition. I said, 'you will be given the chance. You'll be given the tools. You better do the job. And I think that time will [tell].

When pressed if the public should trust Ben Gvir based on his campaign pledges, Netanyahu said, "I don't think anybody should trust anybody based on their promises. … What will be the test is not whether you believe him or not, but whether you see an actual result. The same is true of me."



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu government itamar ben-gvir Ben-Gvir Netanyahu Headline
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
3

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
4

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
5

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by