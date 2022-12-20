The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Former PMO official at Netanyahu trial: Prosecutors are abusing me

Former chairperson of the Cable and Satellite Broadcasting Council Dr. Yifat Ben-Hai Segev also testified at the hearing on Tuesday.

By MATAN WASSERMAN/MAARIV
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2022 14:03
David Sharan arrives to testify in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on December 20, 2022 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
David Sharan arrives to testify in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on December 20, 2022
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's trial continued Tuesday at the Jerusalem District Court with the main investigation of David Sharan, former director of the Prime Minister's Office.

At the beginning of his testimony, the former director of the Prime Minister's Office stated: "It is important that you know that I am a witness on your behalf, but I will be under threat here because I am being charged in the incident of the submarine case. I am under the sword of the prosecution in that case, of the same unit that has been abusing me and my family for five and a half years."

"Should I say that I am calm when the executioner is next to me and I am reminded time and time again and out there journalists are asking me about Case 3000? I feel totally threatened by my testimony here in the court."

Yifat Ben-Hai Segev seen after a court hearing in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on December 20, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Yifat Ben-Hai Segev seen after a court hearing in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on December 20, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Former chairperson of Cable and Satellite Broadcasting Council testifies in case

Yesterday, the cross-examination of the former chairperson of the Cable and Satellite Broadcasting Council, Dr. Yifat Ben-Hai Segev, was conducted, which continued on Tuesday as well.

at the beginning of her remarks, Ben-Hai Segev claimed on Tuesday that "it is an open secret that even today the Israeli media market does not excel in diversity, there is a very rich body of knowledge on this subject. I did not only express myself on this subject, I also took action and promoted a series of decisions that diversify broadcasting in the State of Israel."

Benjamin Netanyahu's lawyer, Boaz Ben Tzur, asked Ben-Hai Segev: "Trust me that no one approached you with a request to approve or disapprove the deal between Bezeq and Yes." Ben-Hai Segev confirmed and said, "Yes, but that doesn't matter either. The council is independent, I can't tell the members what to vote either." In this context, Ben Tzur noted that the council's recommendation to approve the transaction was given unanimously.

When asked if she had a meeting with Netanyahu regarding Channel 20, she replied: "No, I did not have any meeting with Netanyahu regarding Channel 20. The amendment to the legislation was not regarding Channel 20, it was about all the channels. It was for the music channel and the channel in Arabic equally."



