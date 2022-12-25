The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
What would the Knesset look like if elections were held now? - poll

The political map in Israel would not change much if elections were held today, according to a new poll.

By MOSHE COHEN/MAARIV
Published: DECEMBER 25, 2022 03:39
A VOTER selects a ballot during the country's general election, at a Tel Aviv polling station. (photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
A VOTER selects a ballot during the country’s general election, at a Tel Aviv polling station.
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)

Even after the reports on the details of the coalition agreements, if the Knesset elections were held today, the map of the blocs in the current Knesset would not change, with 64 seats for the coalition, compared to 56 for the opposition - according to a survey conducted for "Maariv-Weekend" by the Panels Politics Institute under the leadership of Dr. Menachem Lazar.

According to the survey, the Likud, Yesh Atid and United Torah Judaism would become stronger, while the Religious Zionist, the National Unity party, Shas and Yisrael Beytenu would weaken. Additionally, Meretz and Balad would pass the electoral threshold, while Hadash-Ta'al would remain outside of the Knesset.

THE KNESSET plenum convenes this week. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) THE KNESSET plenum convenes this week. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

In answer to the question, if the Knesset elections were held now, who would you vote for? The result was: Likud with 35 seats, Yesh Atid with 26 seats, Religious Zionist-Otzma Yehudit with 12 seats, the National Unity party with 10 seats, Shas with nine seats, Torah Judaism with eight seats and  Yisrael Beytenu, Labor, Meretz, Balad and Ra'am with four seats.



