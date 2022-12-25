What would the Knesset look like if elections were held now? - poll

Even after the reports on the details of the coalition agreements, if the Knesset elections were held today, the map of the blocs in the current Knesset would not change, with 64 seats for the coalition, compared to 56 for the opposition - according to a survey conducted for "Maariv-Weekend" by the Panels Politics Institute under the leadership of Dr. Menachem Lazar.

According to the survey, the Likud, Yesh Atid and United Torah Judaism would become stronger, while the Religious Zionist, the National Unity party, Shas and Yisrael Beytenu would weaken. Additionally, Meretz and Balad would pass the electoral threshold, while Hadash-Ta'al would remain outside of the Knesset.

In answer to the question, if the Knesset elections were held now, who would you vote for? The result was: Likud with 35 seats, Yesh Atid with 26 seats, Religious Zionist-Otzma Yehudit with 12 seats, the National Unity party with 10 seats, Shas with nine seats, Torah Judaism with eight seats and Yisrael Beytenu, Labor, Meretz, Balad and Ra'am with four seats.