Western Wall: Chaos breaks out between guards, Women of the Wall

Dozens of members of Women of the Wall (WoW) and their supporters prayed at the Western Wall on Sunday morning, during the Rosh Chodesh prayer together with MK Gilad Kariv in a situation that led to chaos.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation said that Kariv entered the women’s prayer section and caused trouble while WoW claimed that the security forces were violent towards them. According to videos and photos from the event, it is unclear if Kariv actually entered the women’s prayer section.

“The security guards of the Rabbi of the Western Wall violently prevented the entry of a WoW Torah scroll into the women’s section and physically pushed the CEO of our organization, Yochi Rappeport and our chairwoman Anat Hoffman,” a WoW press release stated, adding that “MK Gilad Kariv carried the Torah scroll,” into the Western Wall plaza. The reason for him bringing this Torah scroll is that as a man, and definitely as an MK, he is allowed to carry the scroll into the Kotel plaza.

The security guards at the entrance to the plaza are instructed not to allow the WoW activists to bring a scroll into the main plaza since it usually creates chaos. The women who wish to read from the Torah are asked to pray at the egalitarian prayer section at the Kotel - Ezrat Israel.

In videos distributed by WoW, the security guards are shown asking Hoffman and Rappeport to move aside, before the incident became violent, and the two wouldn’t budge. In addition, a security guard attempted to read the Justice Ministry's instructions to Kariv, which said that these instructions “aren’t legal” and that the security guard is in “no position to tell an MK what to do.”

“At the entrance to the women's section, security guards violently prevented the transfer of the scroll to the hands of Rappeport and even [physically] pushed her and Hoffman,” WoW said. They added that the behavior of these guards and of the Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz are “a shame,” and that “the violence and blasphemy are being encouraged by elements within the Israeli government, including those who in the past demonstrated violence against the WoW.”

Other MKs criticize Kariv

"An MK who provokes and takes advantage of his parliamentary immunity in order to bring a Torah scroll into the Kotel plaza, contrary to the position of the Justice Ministry and the procedures at the plaza, is a new low of Kariv, in an attempt to divide the public and harm the values that unite the people of Israel,” said MK Amichai Eliyahu, who is expected to become the heritage minister in the new government. “The Torah is holy and Kariv uses it cynically and humiliatingly to change the character of the Western Wall".

"It would be better if Kariv would look for other places to make provocations,” Eliyahu added. “The Western Wall is the unifying and complementary place of all parts of the Jewish people. It would be better if not to stir up controversy.”

According to the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, only 20 women of WoW arrived at the Western Wall on Sunday morning, “with the aim of creating a provocation at the Western Wall plaza.” The foundation expressed that WoW activists were joined by Kariv, “who came to help them by taking advantage of his immunity and brought a Torah scroll into the plaza, contrary to the explicit position of the Justice Ministry and the procedures at the Western Wall plaza.”

“The ushers appealed to Kariv to stop with his assistance to the WoW activists, but he did not respond, even though this led to heated spirits.” Western Wall Heritage Foundation

“The Western Wall Heritage Foundation faced a very complex challenge and made tremendous efforts to enable Rosh Chodesh prayers. The foundation calls for the removal of the disputes and demonstrations from the Western Wall plaza and to keep the site as a holy and unifying place.”

According to the videos, Kariv told WoW activists that they should pray at the women’s section and that when they reach the part of the prayer that includes reading from the Torah scroll, they should exit to the area behind the women’s section - where men and women are permitted to visit together. Rappeport asked Kariv if he is “ok with the company,” hinting towards the security guards surrounding him.

WoW concluded that they will “continue to come to the Western Wall every month and pray there in our own way… as we have been doing for 34 years."