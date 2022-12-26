WATCH: Rabbi Haim Drukman laid to rest near Ashkelon

Rabbi Haim Drukman was laid to rest on Monday in a funeral that took place in Merkaz Shapira near Ashkelon.

Drukman, died on Sunday evening at the age of 90, after suffering from a number of medical issues, most recently from COVID-19.

Drukman was the head of the Or Etzion Yeshiva and the head of Yeshivot and Ulpanot Bnei Akiva – the largest chain of yeshiva high schools for boys and girls in the religious-Zionist community in Israel.

"My father was a giant in many aspects," said his daughter Rebitzen Bruriya Binenfeld. "Up to two weeks ago, he gave lessons, and I didn't feel like they were his last ones. We knew he was weakening, he had a heart attack when he was young as well as other illnesses, but he lived like he was a young man."