Rabbi Haim Drukman, spiritual leader of religious Zionists, dead at 90

Rabbi Haim Drukman, a former MK and the spiritual leader of Israel's religious Zionist sector, died on Sunday evening aged 90.

"The 'Or Etzion' yeshiva bitterly mourns the great loss" of Rabbi Drukman, the yeshiva announced Sunday evening. Drukman was head of the significant yeshiva for over six decades.

Incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his sadness at the loss of the rabbi. "A great light of love for Israel went out today," he said. "As someone who personally experienced the horrors of the Holocaust as a child, Rabbi Drukman devoted himself to the building of the nation when he immigrated to Israel... His extensive activity as a member of the Knesset reflected his being not only a representative of the sector he represented but a loyal messenger of the general public in Israeli society.

"The rabbi led the movement for decades with genius, strength and humility and was the spiritual uplifter of thousands of its graduates," the Bnei Akiva movement said in a statement on Sunday evening. "The rabbi led the movement in every area where the movement needed him - participation in the national executive board, educational and spiritual consultations, joint activities with all members of the movement, and more. The image of the rabbi with the face mask and the movement shirt brings out his unique place in leading the way of Torah and in building a generation that is loyal and devoted to his people, his Torah and his country."

Rabbi Haim Meir Druckman passed into a world that is all good," said Religious Zionist Party MK Orit Strock on Twitter. "At the height of the Hanukkah holiday, we say goodbye to the rabbi who illuminated the life of an entire generation with the light of love for the Torah, the people and the land. His special light will shine on us from now on."

"Rabbi Haim Drukman... is a model of educational responsibility and halachic responsibility," said Beit Shemesh mayor Dr. Aliza Bloch. "The rabbi's teaching will continue to lead in the world of Torah and in the field of education and many will continue to walk in his paths and walk into his light."

"The crown of our head has fallen," said RZP leader Bezalel Smotrich. "In recent years, I have been privileged to be under the rabbi's shadow and to learn public leadership from his wisdom, humility, righteousness and leadership... The rabbi lived with great devotion for Klal Yisrael all his life, and even in the last few weeks I was privileged to join the rabbi for conversation and advice in the wee hours of the night."

The Tzohar rabbinic organization also expressed its condolences for the loss of Drukman, saying, "It is not for nothing that Rabbi Drukman had the rare and unusual privilege of being under consensus at all ends of the sector and outside of it. [He was] a man with a vision who influenced the fate of the State of Israel and Judaism and had a huge part in the spiritual and physical world of the Zionist yeshiva. Even in his lifetime, he was able to influence and educate generations of young men and women, and for many years to come, his influence will continue to protect the generations to come."

