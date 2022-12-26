The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Omani Shura Council stiffens boycott law against Israel



By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 26, 2022 13:10
Muscat, Oman (Illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Muscat, Oman (Illustrative).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Oman's Shura Council stiffened its boycott law against Israel on Monday at a time when the Jewish state is pushing for overflight rights in the Gulf country to shorten the travel route to India.

According to the Omani WAF news agency, the Shura Council has amended the boycott law to expand its scope.

The amendment must now be reviewed by Oman's legislative and legal committee, WAF reported.

Shura Council Vide President Yaqoub Al-Harithi said that the amendment leads to “an expansion of criminalization and an expansion of boycotting this entity,” according to WAF.

Israel seeks to expand ties with Oman

Israel has sought to expand the US-brokered Abraham Accords under which it normalized ties with four Arab countries in 2020, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said gives a speech after being sworn in before the royal family council in Muscat, Oman January 11, 2020. (credit: SULTAN AL HASANI/REUTERS)Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said gives a speech after being sworn in before the royal family council in Muscat, Oman January 11, 2020. (credit: SULTAN AL HASANI/REUTERS)

Oman and Saudi Arabia are often spoken of as the two most likely countries to join the accords. Israel and Oman had trade relations from 1994-2000 even though they never formalized ties.

Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the now-deceased Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Said in 2018  during Netanyahu's former prime ministerial tenure.

That same year Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount.

Saudi Arabia allows for Israeli overflight despite the lack of normalized ties, but Oman does not.

Netanyahu has spoken of the importance of expanding the Abraham Accords in a number of interviews he has given in the last week as he seeks to form his government.

He has focused in specific on Saudi Arabia, with the Hebrew daily Yediot Aharonot reported talks were underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia with respect to a normalization deal between the Jewish state and that Gulf country.

According to the report, Netanyahu would freeze his pledge to advance annexation policies in the West Bank in exchange for a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia.

Reuters contributed to this report.



