The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Sinkhole, governance, hallucination: Israel's words of the year 2022

Last year's word of the year was "tirlul" which means "trolling" in English.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2022 18:21
Sinkhole opens up on Tel Aviv highway (photo credit: Ayalon Routes)
Sinkhole opens up on Tel Aviv highway
(photo credit: Ayalon Routes)

Israel's words of the year in 2022 were "sinkhole," "governance" and "delusion," according to a poll by the Academy of the Hebrew Language.

Thousands of Israelis voted on a selection of nine words and phrases, which also included "compassion," "climate," "gender," "at full power," "spyware" and "mortgage."

The Academy noted that the word "sinkhole" ("Bol'an" in Hebrew) began to be used in the 1960s to replace the non-Hebrew word "dolina" and the word "Blu'a" which was added to the Academy's dictionary in 1959.

The word "governance" ("mishilut" in Hebrew) was first used in the press in the early 2000s to refer to the actions of one who governs. 

The word "delusion" is based on a word in Isaiah 56:10 "hozim" which the translator Sammuel Ibn Tibbon gave the definition "imagining false imaginings." The word is used to describe hallucinations or delusions in modern Hebrew and more recently has come to mean "an unacceptable state" as well.

Building of the Academy of the Hebrew Language. (credit: WIKIMEDIA)Building of the Academy of the Hebrew Language. (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

Last year's word of the year was "tirlul" which means "to drive someone crazy" in English.

Public invited to vote on their favorite linguistic innovation by Eliezer Ben-Yehuda

As the Academy of the Hebrew Language prepares to mark the 100th anniversary of the death of Eliezer Ben-Yehuda, the father of modern Hebrew, it has invited the public to vote for their favorite linguistic innovation by Ben-Yehuda. Voting will end when Hebrew Day is marked.



Tags Hebrew Academy of the Hebrew Language Language Sinkhole
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
4

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
5

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by