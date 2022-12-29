The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Ex-IDF intel. chief blasts Maoz for going after IDF women, LGBTQ+

The Gender Advisor office was established in recent years after a series of incidents in which commanders and soldiers used their power to sexually assault, harass or otherwise oppress women.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2022 09:40
Former IDF intelligence chief Tamir Hayman on Thursday unloaded against Noam party leader Avi Maoz regarding a request he made to the IDF to close up the IDF office of the Gender Advisor which assists with improving the work environment for women and LGBTQ+ personnel.

Hayman said in a Twitter post, "I cannot imagine the intelligence wing without women and without the LGBT community personnel."

"The State of Israel owes a great debt to these incredible people, both women and men, who are able to get support from the Gender Advisor, a true address for assisting in difficult times and to help commanders create a more secure work environment," said Hayman.

The former IDF intelligence chief said that Maoz's request to IDF chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi showed he was clueless about the IDF and what makes Israeli security successful.

He said that "it seems we need to remind people of what is obvious."

Women will soon be able to serve in the Israeli Air Force's elite 669 Search and Rescue Unit as well as the Yahalom combat engineering unit. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Women will soon be able to serve in the Israeli Air Force's elite 669 Search and Rescue Unit as well as the Yahalom combat engineering unit. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Maoz is known for having anti-LGBTQ+ views as well as having controversial views on women's issues.

What is the Gender Advisor office?

The Gender Advisor office was established in recent years after a series of incidents in which commanders and soldiers used their power to sexually assault, harass or otherwise oppress women and was based on policy recommendations by an apolitical panel.

LGBTQ+ awareness in the IDF received a boost when the IDF's chief lawyer was Maj. Gen. (res.) Sharon Afek from 2015-2021, who is openly gay.



