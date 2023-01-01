The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Arsonist murders 40-year-old, girlfriend suspected of aiding him to be released

The suspect in the burning of the body of a Petah Tikva resident has been already linked to past arson offenses.

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
Published: JANUARY 1, 2023 11:46
Fire (illustrative) (photo credit: Negative Space)
Fire (illustrative)
(photo credit: Negative Space)

A Rishon Lezion resident was arrested this weekend on suspicion of murdering and setting fire to the body of 40-year-old Shalev Korostishevsky on Friday.

The suspect, whose details and name are under gag order, is a 23-year-old man who has been linked to previous cases of arson, as well. His partner was arrested alongside him and was charged by the police with aiding and abetting after the fact.

The court, however, ordered her release, leading the police to file an appeal. The court delayed the execution of the release as a result.

"We welcome the court's decision to release the woman," said attorney Roey Lang who represents the suspect's partner on behalf of the public defender's office. "We hope that the investigating unit will think it over and prevent another hearing in the district court, and will lead to her speedy release under her special personal circumstances."

"We hope that the investigating unit will think it over and prevent another hearing in the district court, and will lead to her speedy release under her special personal circumstances."

Attorney Roey Lang

A hearing is expected later on Sunday to address the police's appeal.

The scene of the suspected arson in Petah Tikva (credit: ALON HACHMON) The scene of the suspected arson in Petah Tikva (credit: ALON HACHMON)

How did the crime unfold?

On Friday, a fire broke out in a four-story residential building in Petah Tikva. Medics pronounced one man dead on the spot – the aforementioned Korostishevsky – after he was found in the front yard of the building unconscious, covered in burns, and not showing any signs of life.

The prime suspect was living next door to the victim and was known to be in the area on Friday at the time of the fire. His girlfriend is the woman in question whose appeal will take place later on Sunday.



Tags petah tikva fire murder arson
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
3

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
4

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
5

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by