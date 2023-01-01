A Rishon Lezion resident was arrested this weekend on suspicion of murdering and setting fire to the body of 40-year-old Shalev Korostishevsky on Friday.

The suspect, whose details and name are under gag order, is a 23-year-old man who has been linked to previous cases of arson, as well. His partner was arrested alongside him and was charged by the police with aiding and abetting after the fact.

The court, however, ordered her release, leading the police to file an appeal. The court delayed the execution of the release as a result.

"We welcome the court's decision to release the woman," said attorney Roey Lang who represents the suspect's partner on behalf of the public defender's office. "We hope that the investigating unit will think it over and prevent another hearing in the district court, and will lead to her speedy release under her special personal circumstances."

A hearing is expected later on Sunday to address the police's appeal.

The scene of the suspected arson in Petah Tikva (credit: ALON HACHMON)

How did the crime unfold?

On Friday, a fire broke out in a four-story residential building in Petah Tikva. Medics pronounced one man dead on the spot – the aforementioned Korostishevsky – after he was found in the front yard of the building unconscious, covered in burns, and not showing any signs of life.

The prime suspect was living next door to the victim and was known to be in the area on Friday at the time of the fire. His girlfriend is the woman in question whose appeal will take place later on Sunday.