Netanyahu holds first meeting with Mossad chief Barnea

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held his first meeting on Sunday with Mossad Director David Barnea since retaking the premier's chair at the end of last week.

Netanyahu said that he was given an extensive update on all of the clandestine agencies activities, but with a special emphasis on Iran.

Ironically, Netanyahu appointed Barnea to his post on June 1, 2021, but was ousted from office within weeks, meaning that the two will only now be getting used to working together on a regular basis for the first time.

Netanyahu picked Barnea over Ehud Lavi, with both candidates having served as deputy Mossad chiefs, but Barnea appearing to get the upper hand due to an even more aggressive approach to Iran, among other things.

Despite the meeting with Netanyahu, Barnea also made a sudden hit-and-run appearance on the sidelines of the ceremony for Yoav Galant replacing Benny Gantz as defense minister.

Barnea entered a line for well-wishers as Galant was walking down the line of the audience, got in a brief talk with Galant, and then departed.