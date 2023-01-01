The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Housing Minister promises to help Israelis settle in West Bank

Yitzhak Goldknopf said that based on visits he had made there, "part of the solution to the housing crisis lies in these areas!"

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 1, 2023 21:27

Updated: JANUARY 1, 2023 21:33
View of the Jewish settlement of Eli, in the West Bank on January 17, 2021. (photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)
View of the Jewish settlement of Eli, in the West Bank on January 17, 2021.
(photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)

Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf promised to help Israelis settle in the West Bank, explaining that new development there could help resolve the country’s housing crisis.

“We will help our brothers who are settling in Judea and Samaria,” the UTJ member said at a ceremony that marked the change of power between him and outgoing minister MK Ze’ev Elkin.

Goldknopf said that based on visits he had made there, “part of the solution to the housing crisis lies in these areas.

“Equally important, it is our duty to assist them in increasing their personal security, which is a guarantee for continued residence and development [in the West Bank],” Goldknopf said.

This comes after the UNGA vote

A general view shows the Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba in Hebron, in the West Bank September 11, 2018. Picture taken September 11, 2018 (credit: MUSSA QAWASMA / REUTERS)A general view shows the Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba in Hebron, in the West Bank September 11, 2018. Picture taken September 11, 2018 (credit: MUSSA QAWASMA / REUTERS)

He spoke just two days after the UN General Assembly voted to seek an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on the legality of settlement activity.

Over the weekend, US President Joe Biden warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his new government not to take steps to endanger a two-state solution to the conflict with the Palestinians. The Biden administration has in the past said settlement activity is harmful to the peace process.

The Yesha Council has long argued that further development of Area C of Judea and Samaria can resolve the national housing crisis.

International objection to settlement activity has constrained growth in the settlements, which is home to upwards of 465,400 Israelis, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The growth rate in the area has been historically higher than the national rate of 1.8%, according to the CBS.

In 2009, when Netanyahu was also prime minister, the growth rate in the settlements stood at 5.5%, but it had dropped to 2.3% in 2020.

Last year, the growth rate in the settlements rose to 3%.

The new government’s policy guidelines prioritized development in the West Bank.

Tourism Minister Haim Katz (Likud), during his ministerial exchange ceremony, promised to promote tourism in Area C.

“We will invest in areas that may not have received sufficient support to date. For example, our local Tuscany in Judea and Samaria,” he said.



Tags Settlements West Bank settlements israel West Bank Israel judea and samaria
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
4

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
5

Two Russian nationals, including Putin critic, found dead in hotel in India

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by