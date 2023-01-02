The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Law of Return: Coalition to ensure they hold majority on Immigration Committee

This differs from the previous Knesset, in which the opposition was offered both to lead the committee and to have a three-person majority.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JANUARY 2, 2023 13:19

Updated: JANUARY 2, 2023 13:44
Likud Head MK Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with MK Aryeh Deri during a vote for the new Knesset speaker at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 13, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Likud Head MK Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with MK Aryeh Deri during a vote for the new Knesset speaker at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 13, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Likud announced on Monday that the coalition will ensure that it has a majority in the Knesset Committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs, indicating its seriousness of intention in pushing through reforms on this issue.

According to a proposal put forward by Ministerial Liaison to the Knesset, MK Yoav Kisch, and Knesset Arrangement Committee chairman and coalition whip, Likud MK Ofir Katz, the 15-member committee that will likely debate any future changes to the Law of Return will be led by a member of Yisrael Beytenu for the first half of the Knesset's tenure, and a member of Labor in the second half – but comprised of eight members of the coalition versus seven members of the opposition.

This differs from the previous Knesset, in which the opposition was offered both to lead the committee and to have a three-person majority.

Every bill in Israeli legislature debated and amended in one of the committees

Every bill in the Israeli legislature is debated and amended in one of the committees. The committee head controls the pace of the discussions, but cannot veto laws from passing. The coalition's majority thus enables the committee to pass any law that comes its way, including controversial changes to the Law of Return such as the cancellation of the Grandchild Clause, which would bar people who have a Jewish grandparent but are not Jewish according to Jewish law from making Aliyah.

NEW IMMIGRANTS from North America disembark at Ben-Gurion Airport after a flight arranged by Nefesh B’Nefesh. (credit: FLASH90)NEW IMMIGRANTS from North America disembark at Ben-Gurion Airport after a flight arranged by Nefesh B’Nefesh. (credit: FLASH90)

Out of the 15 permanent Knesset committees, the opposition was offered to lead four of them: The State Control Committee, the Committee on the Status of Women and Gender Equality, the Science and Technology Committee and the aforementioned Committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs.

The makeup of the committees was presented on Monday in the Knesset Arrangements Committee and will be voted on later this week.



Tags Knesset Likud law of return israel legislation
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
4

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
5

Two Russian nationals, including Putin critic, found dead in hotel in India

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by