The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ben-Gvir's Temple Mount visit and Netanyahu's political gamble - analysis

Only one terror attack will prove fodder for the opposition to make a convincing case that Ben-Gvir was indeed dragging Netanyahu into chaos.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JANUARY 3, 2023 11:53
MK Itamar Ben-Gvir visits the Temple Mount, in May. (photo credit: Sinan Abu Mayzer/Reuters)
MK Itamar Ben-Gvir visits the Temple Mount, in May.
(photo credit: Sinan Abu Mayzer/Reuters)

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's early Tuesday morning visit to the Temple Mount was a political gamble that could pay off big-time for both him and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – or backfire.

Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir met on Monday evening, after which the Likud put out a statement saying that "after consulting with security officials, Netanyahu did not request that Ben-Gvir not visit the site."

Ben-Gvir put Netanyahu in a pickle. The national security minister would have likely visited the site even if Netanyahu would have requested him not to. Netanyahu therefore on one hand risked appearing weak, but on the other did not want to encourage Ben-Gvir to visit so as not to be blamed for the consequences. Hence the tepid language in the Likud statement.

However, two reports by Channel 12's Amit Segal, if true, indicate that Netanyahu realized the potential political benefit of Ben-Gvir's visit.

The political benefits of Ben-Gvir's Temple Mount pilgrimage

First, the duo reportedly actually agreed in the meeting that Ben-Gvir would visit on Tuesday, and second, they agreed to keep this secret and intentionally lead many to believe that the visit would happen in the next week or even few weeks, rather than the first thing the next day.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Temple Mount on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 (credit: PUBLIC SECURITY MINISTRY) National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Temple Mount on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 (credit: PUBLIC SECURITY MINISTRY)

After the opposition launched an attack on Monday, including Lapid warning that "people will die," both Ben-Gvir and Netanyahu realized that if the visit ends up not provoking a response from Palestinians in the West Bank or Hamas in Gaza, it proves the doomsayers wrong, strengthens the idea of "showing who is boss" and indicates a new, tougher policy vis-à-vis the Palestinians.

The question is, what happens if there is a response?

Netanyahu gambling on security issues

One siren in the Gaza border area, or one terror attack directly linked to the visit, will prove fodder for the opposition to make a convincing case that Ben-Gvir was indeed dragging Netanyahu into chaos.

This sort of political gamble is typical of Ben-Gvir, but not of Netanyahu, who is notoriously cautious on security issues.

But as Netanyahu showed throughout the coalition negotiations over the past two months, he does not have much of a choice but to go along with his controversial partner, as he has no other realistic government and he was and likely will continue to be willing to sacrifice quite a lot in order to maintain power.

The question is whether such a sacrifice includes a security deterioration, and, god forbid, loss of life of an Israeli soldier or civilian.



Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Temple Mount Politics Israeli Palestinian Conflict security Itamar Ben-Gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
3

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
4

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
5

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by