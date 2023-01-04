The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rafael's SPYDER defense system evolves to shoot down ballistic missile threats

Rafael and its customers researched and analyzed the lessons learned from recent and ongoing armed conflicts involving extensive use of tactical ballistic missiles.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JANUARY 4, 2023 19:47
SPYDER quick reaction air defense system of Indian Air Force firing a Derby missile (photo credit: INDIAN AIR FORCE/EDICTGOV-INDIA/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
SPYDER quick reaction air defense system of Indian Air Force firing a Derby missile
(photo credit: INDIAN AIR FORCE/EDICTGOV-INDIA/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Rafael’s SPYDER air defense system has been upgraded to include a sophisticated Counter-TBM (tactical ballistic missiles) capability.

The announcement came following Rafael and its customers researching and analyzing the lessons learned from recent and ongoing armed conflicts involving extensive use of tactical ballistic missiles.

Israel faces potential ballistic missile threats as does the UAE, who reports said had purchased an earlier version of SPYDER this past September.

The Philippines and the Czech Republic have also acquired earlier versions of SPYDER and likely other countries who remain anonymous.

Rafael responds to questions about what was altered

SPYDER air defense missile system (credit: ERESHKIGAL1/CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)SPYDER air defense missile system (credit: ERESHKIGAL1/CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Questioned about what Rafael altered in order to be able to counteract the ballistic missile threat versus other threats which SPYDER was already focused on, Rafael responded, “The new capability involves the Derby LR missile interceptor, which underwent both hardware and software upgrades, which were adapted according to customer requests and from lessons learned from operational events.”

“SPYDER's newly upgraded capability provides a defense against ballistic missile threats and was developed with the support of RAFAEL's deep operational legacy and know-how in the field of air and missile defense,” added Rafael.

Executive Vice President and General Manager Air & Missile Defense Systems Division Brig. Gen. (Res.) Pinhas Yungman said, “RAFAEL is a world-leading expert in the field of missile defense, as evidenced by our top-notch products, such as DAVID’S SLING and IRON DOME. “

The addition of ballistic missile defense to SPYDER is “extremely important” and “will be offered as an option in the SPYDER’s toolbox. Under the SPYDER’s tailor-made solution paradigm, this capability will be offered as a cost-effective option to our valuable customers with respective urgent operational needs.”

Rafael said that the SPYDER Air Defense System is the only Israeli-made air defense system that has been incorporated into the aerial defense array of NATO.

It added that SPYDER already provided a quick reaction, low-level surface-to-air missile system designed to counter attacks by aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, and precision-guided munitions.

Moreover, “the system provides effective protection of valuable assets and first-class defense for forces located in the combat area. SPYDER’s open architecture allows external components to be easily integrated and flexibly combined, affording different configurations with various ranges and capabilities based on customer needs and priorities.”

Finally, Rafael said, “Its autonomous capabilities can detect threats while on the move and enables a 360° launch within seconds of the target being declared hostile, in all-weather, multi-launch, and net-centric capabilities. All the SPYDER systems have multiple target engagement capabilities for handling saturation attacks.”

Different versions and aspects of SPYDER can defend locations from threats at a range of 40 or 80 kilometers. 



Tags czech republic United Arab Emirates phillipines israeli air defence system missiles Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
4

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
5

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by