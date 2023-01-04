Rafael’s SPYDER air defense system has been upgraded to include a sophisticated Counter-TBM (tactical ballistic missiles) capability.

The announcement came following Rafael and its customers researching and analyzing the lessons learned from recent and ongoing armed conflicts involving extensive use of tactical ballistic missiles.

Israel faces potential ballistic missile threats as does the UAE, who reports said had purchased an earlier version of SPYDER this past September.

The Philippines and the Czech Republic have also acquired earlier versions of SPYDER and likely other countries who remain anonymous.

Rafael responds to questions about what was altered

SPYDER air defense missile system (credit: ERESHKIGAL1/CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Questioned about what Rafael altered in order to be able to counteract the ballistic missile threat versus other threats which SPYDER was already focused on, Rafael responded, “The new capability involves the Derby LR missile interceptor, which underwent both hardware and software upgrades, which were adapted according to customer requests and from lessons learned from operational events.”

“SPYDER's newly upgraded capability provides a defense against ballistic missile threats and was developed with the support of RAFAEL's deep operational legacy and know-how in the field of air and missile defense,” added Rafael.

Executive Vice President and General Manager Air & Missile Defense Systems Division Brig. Gen. (Res.) Pinhas Yungman said, “RAFAEL is a world-leading expert in the field of missile defense, as evidenced by our top-notch products, such as DAVID’S SLING and IRON DOME. “

The addition of ballistic missile defense to SPYDER is “extremely important” and “will be offered as an option in the SPYDER’s toolbox. Under the SPYDER’s tailor-made solution paradigm, this capability will be offered as a cost-effective option to our valuable customers with respective urgent operational needs.”

Rafael said that the SPYDER Air Defense System is the only Israeli-made air defense system that has been incorporated into the aerial defense array of NATO.

It added that SPYDER already provided a quick reaction, low-level surface-to-air missile system designed to counter attacks by aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, and precision-guided munitions.

Moreover, “the system provides effective protection of valuable assets and first-class defense for forces located in the combat area. SPYDER’s open architecture allows external components to be easily integrated and flexibly combined, affording different configurations with various ranges and capabilities based on customer needs and priorities.”

Finally, Rafael said, “Its autonomous capabilities can detect threats while on the move and enables a 360° launch within seconds of the target being declared hostile, in all-weather, multi-launch, and net-centric capabilities. All the SPYDER systems have multiple target engagement capabilities for handling saturation attacks.”

Different versions and aspects of SPYDER can defend locations from threats at a range of 40 or 80 kilometers.