The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel frees one of longest serving Palestinian prisoners after 40 years

Arabs in Israel account for around a fifth of the population and most are descendants of Palestinians who remained within the newly founded state after its 1948 war of independence.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 5, 2023 12:38
Longest serving Palestinian prisoner, Karim Younis, gestures as he is welcomed at his village, after he was freed from Israeli jail earlier today, in Ara, Israel January 5, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Longest serving Palestinian prisoner, Karim Younis, gestures as he is welcomed at his village, after he was freed from Israeli jail earlier today, in Ara, Israel January 5, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

One of Israel's longest-serving Palestinian prisoners went free on Thursday after completing a 40-year sentence, as members of the new right-wing government called for him to be stripped of his citizenship.

Karim Younis, 60, was convicted of kidnapping and killing Israeli soldier Avraham Bromberg in 1983 in the Golan Heights. He served the longest continuous sentence of any Palestinian, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Association.

In his hometown, the Israeli Arab village of Ara, Kounis received a hero's welcome. Shrouded in a traditional Palestinian shawl, he was greeted by family, friends and supporters chanting and carrying him through the streets on their shoulders.

“It was 40 years full of stories, prisoners’ stories and each story is a story of a nation,” Younis said. “I am very proud to be one of those who made sacrifices for Palestine and we were ready to sacrifice more for the sake of the cause of Palestine.”

Arabs in Israel account for around a fifth of the population and most are descendants of Palestinians who remained within the newly founded state after its 1948 war of independence.

Longest serving Palestinian prisoner, Karim Younis, speaks on the phone as he is welcomed at his village, after he was freed from Israeli jail earlier today, in Ara, Israel January 5, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD) Longest serving Palestinian prisoner, Karim Younis, speaks on the phone as he is welcomed at his village, after he was freed from Israeli jail earlier today, in Ara, Israel January 5, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

They have long debated their place in Israel's politics, balancing their Palestinian heritage with their Israeli citizenship, with many identifying as or with the Palestinians.

Palestinians regard brethren jailed by Israel as heroes in a struggle for statehood in territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war. Israel considers those convicted of violence against its citizens to be terrorists.

Arye Deri

On Tuesday, Israeli Interior Minister Arye Deri called for Younis to be stripped of his Israeli citizenship.

“Revoking his citizenship will send an important message,” Deri wrote in a letter to Israel’s Attorney General, “when we are speaking about someone who has become a symbol for committing criminal acts of terror.”

Some relatives of Israelis killed in Palestinian violence have also voiced support for this kind of measure.

“Revoking his citizenship will send an important message when we are speaking about someone who has become a symbol for committing criminal acts of terror."

Arye Deri

Israeli citizenship is a privilege. An Israeli citizen can’t hold an Israeli ID card with one hand and murder a soldier with another and it can’t be that the murderer will be freed from jail and walk around like anyone among our nation,” Avraham Bromberg’s nephew, who is also named Avraham in his uncle’s memory, told the Israeli Walla news site on Monday.



Tags aryeh deri prisoner release israeli citizenship Prison sentence
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
5

Russia replaces head of Western invasion group in Ukraine
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by