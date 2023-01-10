Israeli runner looks to break 10K record at Tel Aviv Playtika Marathon

Israeli runner Lonah Chemtai Salpeter will attempt to break the women's record for the 10K run at the Tel Aviv Playtika Marathon. The Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality plans to host her attempt on February 24 to break an athletic world record in the first such event in the country.

Salpeter previously won third place in the marathon at the World Championship 2022 and at the 2022 European championship in the 10K and holds the Israeli record for running a marathon with a time of 02:17:45.

She is also a member of the NN Running Team, where she runs with world-class athletes such as Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchog.

Salpeter's previous 10K feat

Salpeter previously broke the 10K record in 2019 when she completed the run in 30:05, but the result was not determined to be an official record because the competition, which took place in Holland, did not follow the regulations necessary to determine record holders.

Tel Aviv Playtika Marathon (credit: TEL AVIV-JAFFA MUNICIPALITY)

The event will also include a full marathon, a half-marathon, a 5K and a paracycling race, as well as a "mini-marathon race" for children to be held on February 22.

“Running 10Km in the ‘Tel Aviv Playtika Marathon’ is very special for me,” said Salpeter. “It’s an incredible challenge to break the record and I hope to give it the best run that I can, to bring joy to many people, including the ones who come out to cheer us on from the sidelines. My goal is to beat my personal best and finish the run in under 30:05 minutes. For me, it is a great honor to make my country proud in every race that I compete in. I invite all the runners to cheer me on, running by my side and to be part of this challenge.”

“The marathon is ideal for breaking records, be it running time, distance or any other accomplishments,” said Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai. “I invite everyone who wishes to break a record to come run, and take part in the event. And if you are someone who doesn’t like to sweat, come and cheer on those who are on their way to achieving the goals they have set for themselves.”