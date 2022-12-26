The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
12th Jerusalem Marathon set for March 17

Tens of thousands to participate in six races • Lion: ‘One of most remarkable sports events in Israel’

By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 26, 2022 23:45
THE JERUSALEM MARATHON always brings a crowd to the Israeli capital (photo credit: Alternativa 1)
THE JERUSALEM MARATHON always brings a crowd to the Israeli capital
(photo credit: Alternativa 1)

The International Jerusalem Winner Marathon will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023 for the 12th time, and will mark its “Bat Mitzvah” year with the participation of tens of thousands of runners from all over Israel and around the world.The Jerusalem Marathon is part of a distinguished list of international marathons and is considered one of the most beautiful and challenging in the world. The uniqueness of the marathon stems from a track that includes important and historical landmarks in Jerusalem, alongside spectacular and breathtaking views, among them: the Supreme Court of Israel, the Israel Museum, the President’s Residence, the walls of Jerusalem surrounding the Old City and the Armenian Quarter, the Tower of David, the Khan Theater and the Sultan’s Pool.

Runners at the Jerusalem Marathon 2022, March 25, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Runners at the Jerusalem Marathon 2022, March 25, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“We are excited to announce the opening of the Jerusalem Winner Marathon events and celebrate 12 years of activity, in which hundreds of thousands of runners from Israel and around the world participated."

Mayor Moshe Lion

The event is a celebration for the city of Jerusalem, when tens of thousands of visitors visit the city and the local businesses during the marathon weekend, with local businesses and hotels offering discounts, special travel packages, and more.

“We are excited to announce the opening of the Jerusalem Winner Marathon events and celebrate 12 years of activity, in which hundreds of thousands of runners from Israel and around the world participated,” said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. “Jerusalem invites professional athletes and sports enthusiasts to register and take part in one of the most remarkable sports events in Israel, while enjoying an unforgettable running experience that includes getting to know significant landmarks in the history of Jerusalem.”

More than sports 

Not only a sports event, the Jerusalem Marathon is considered a special social and community happening, in which dozens of associations take part in the community race (0.8 km), among them: Chaiyanu, Isha L’Isha (Woman to Woman), Shalva, Runners Without Borders, Bat Melech, Keren Gefen and Home Base.

Registration for the marathon is open and includes six races: Full marathon (42.2 km); Half marathon (21.1 km); 10 km race; 5 km race; Family race (1.7 km); and Communities race (0.8 km).

The International Jerusalem “Winner” Marathon is headed by the Municipality of Jerusalem, in cooperation with the Jerusalem Development Authority, with the support and assistance of the Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage, the Ministry of Culture and Sports and the Ministry of Tourism, primarily sponsored by Toto-Winner.The runners registered for the marathon will receive a package including; an official SAUCONY Dri-FIT race shirt, a personal competition number, a disposable timing chip, as well as other benefits. Additional sponsors for the marathon: Mey Eden, Hapoel Sport Association, Eldan, Cinema City, Reidman International College and Bezeq Business. The marathon is produced by Electra Target.

For registration and further info about the various tracks, accommodation options and the accompanying events, please visit jerusalem-marathon.com  



