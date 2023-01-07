Thousands march in Tel Aviv against 'coup d'état' Levin judicial reform

Thousands of activists gathered in Tel Aviv to protest Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s proposed judicial reforms on Saturday night, describing the plan as a ‘dangerous coup d'état.’

By 7 p.m., around 8,000 people had assembled at the Bimah square, to march in the direction of the Tel Aviv Museum where leaders will give speeches. A second march would set out after the speeches.

Labor Party Chairman Merav Michaeli will reportedly attend the protest as well.

A rallying call from some activists said that the march would warn the government that the reforms would not be passed without unprecedented civil resistance.

"Extremists and dangerous actors in the newly established government are already planning how to hurt all of us," said Left-wing peace activist NGO Standing Together.

"How to deepen racial discrimination against Arab citizens, how to cut social budgets, how to discriminate based on gender. We won't sit home and hold hands and give in to despair and frustration. Where there is a struggle, there is also hope. And we will go out and struggle for our home."

This is a developing story.