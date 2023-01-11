The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rothman presents next steps for the Israeli judicial reforms

The judicial reform was first announced by Justice Minister Yariv Levin last Wednesday and includes several items.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JANUARY 11, 2023 10:17

Updated: JANUARY 11, 2023 10:18
MK Simcha Rothman and Justice Minister Yariv Levin present next steps for judicial reforms at Knesset legal committee. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
MK Simcha Rothman and Justice Minister Yariv Levin present next steps for judicial reforms at Knesset legal committee.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The work process for the judicial reform plan was presented by Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman at the Knesset legal committee on Wednesday morning.

"We're returning justice to the judicial system," Rothman explained, describing the system as one of the most important and fundamental elements of Jewish history and identity.

Rothman saw backlash at the committee, with those present shouting him down and attacking the reforms.

"You don't believe it yourself!" Someone yelled. "We won't be quiet."

"It's not Jewish enough, it's not Zionist enough," another criticized his assessment of the current state of the system.

JUSTICE MINISTER Yariv Levin holds a news conference at the Knesset, last week. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) JUSTICE MINISTER Yariv Levin holds a news conference at the Knesset, last week. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

What is in the judicial reform?

The judicial reform was first announced by Justice Minister Yariv Levin last Wednesday and includes several items discussed during the 2022 general election campaign that will restrict the power of the High Court of Justice and give new powers to the Knesset.

One of the main items of the plan is the Override Clause, which will allow a simple majority in the Knesset to overturn High Court striking of the parliament's legislation. The court will also be required to achieve a special majority to engage in intervention on Basic Laws.

The Reasonableness Clause, which allows for the intervention of the courts in administration that is beyond the scope of what a reasonable and responsible authority with engage in.

"When the Knesset legislates, the government governs, and the courts judge justice - the public's trust in all government authorities will increase and strengthen," Rothman said in a Tuesday press release on the meeting. "We are starting a public, transparent and open discussion in the legal committee, which will deal with this task that the voter has assigned to us and we will not stop until we've completed the mission."



Tags Israel Knesset court reform justice ministry Judicial Selection Committee
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
3

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
4

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
5

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by