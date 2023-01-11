Rothman presents next steps for the Israeli judicial reforms

The work process for the judicial reform plan was presented by Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman at the Knesset legal committee on Wednesday morning.

"We're returning justice to the judicial system," Rothman explained, describing the system as one of the most important and fundamental elements of Jewish history and identity.

Rothman saw backlash at the committee, with those present shouting him down and attacking the reforms.

"You don't believe it yourself!" Someone yelled. "We won't be quiet."

"It's not Jewish enough, it's not Zionist enough," another criticized his assessment of the current state of the system.

JUSTICE MINISTER Yariv Levin holds a news conference at the Knesset, last week. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

What is in the judicial reform?

The judicial reform was first announced by Justice Minister Yariv Levin last Wednesday and includes several items discussed during the 2022 general election campaign that will restrict the power of the High Court of Justice and give new powers to the Knesset.

One of the main items of the plan is the Override Clause, which will allow a simple majority in the Knesset to overturn High Court striking of the parliament's legislation. The court will also be required to achieve a special majority to engage in intervention on Basic Laws.

The Reasonableness Clause, which allows for the intervention of the courts in administration that is beyond the scope of what a reasonable and responsible authority with engage in.

"When the Knesset legislates, the government governs, and the courts judge justice - the public's trust in all government authorities will increase and strengthen," Rothman said in a Tuesday press release on the meeting. "We are starting a public, transparent and open discussion in the legal committee, which will deal with this task that the voter has assigned to us and we will not stop until we've completed the mission."