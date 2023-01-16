The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Halevi's task is to make the IDF a real Israeli people's army - comment

The Israeli public trust in the country's institutions has drastically dropped over the last decade, yet, they still put their trust in the IDF.

By DAVID BRINN
Published: JANUARY 16, 2023 15:47

Updated: JANUARY 16, 2023 15:51
IDF chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi receiving his rank from PM Netanyahu, Defense Minister Galant and his wife. (photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY/POOL)
IDF chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi receiving his rank from PM Netanyahu, Defense Minister Galant and his wife.
(photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY/POOL)

One of the areas in which the Israeli public appears to still put their trust in, is the IDF.

According to the Israeli Democracy Index for 2022 which was released on Sunday, as public trust in the country’s institutions has drastically dropped over the last decade, the reduction in their belief that the IDF is an institution worthy of their trust dropped from an average of 88.1% over the last 20 years, to 85% in 2022.

Compared to other bodies, from the police to the Knesset, those are mighty fine numbers.

Herzi Halevi, who took over the reins from Aviv Kohavi as the IDF’s chief of staff on Monday, has a long list of monumental challenges and tasks facing him from the get-go. Securing Israel’s borders, dealing with the West Bank and, of course, the overriding Iranian threat looms large on his agenda.

But at the same time, Halevi also has to undertake the huge challenge of keeping the public’s trust and insuring that the IDF remains an institution powered by integrity.

President Isaac Herzog with the new IDF chief of staff Herzi Halevi and his predecessor Aviv Kohavi. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO) President Isaac Herzog with the new IDF chief of staff Herzi Halevi and his predecessor Aviv Kohavi. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

The new chief of staff made reference to that on Monday, saying “We will preserve one IDF - purposeful, principled and professional, shorn of any consideration that is not related to defense.”

That sentiment was echoed by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who said, “I will ensure that outside pressures - political, legal and others - stop with me and do not reach the gates of the IDF.”

Another way of insuring that the IDF remains above reproach, and this is as thorny a task as sabotaging Iranian efforts to insert its influence in Syria and Lebanon, is to find a way to restore the concept of a people’s army.

Almost half of Jewish Israelis believe mandatory draft should be discontinued

According to another IDI study conducted last year – called ‘Jewish Israelis and the IDF in 2022’ -  47% of Jewish Israelis believe that the mandatory draft should be discontinued and that the IDF should instead become a voluntary professional military force.

That could stem for the fact that a significant 35%  percentage of citizens -  in the haredi and Arab sectors – don’t serve and leave the burden on the other 65% of the population.

Halevi’s predecessor Kohavi said last week his farewell interview with the Post’s Yaakov Katz and Yonah Bob, said that the IDF is an army of the people and it needs to remain one.

“The officers’ training course has a waiting list from here until next season, with soldiers motivated to serve in combat roles. Not only is the motivation steady to serve in the IDF and specifically in combat units, but for some roles – the infantry – it even went up,” said Kohavi, adding that 85% of the nation, excluding the Arab and haredi sectors, serve in the IDF.

Halevi will have to find a way to start changing that phrase – ‘excluding the Arab and haredi sectors’  and work towards making the IDF a true peoples’ army.

That’s as important to the long-term survival of Israel as all of the IDF’s military hardware and technological know-how.



Tags IDF IDF Israel Herzi Halevi Israelis Aviv Kohavi
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
4

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by